Who is Hope Brady on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know as the character returns to Salem

Kristian Alfonso's Hope Williams-Brady is due for a return to Days of Our Lives' storyline and will make her appearance in Salem soon. While she was last seen in her father, Doug Williams's, funeral story arc, her return this time around promises to bring the love of her life and her spouse, Bo Brady, back to town.

Introduced to the soap's storyline as a baby, Hope Williams has been played by multiple actors, including many child performers. Kristian Alfonso started her portrayal in 1983. Mila Kunis briefly replaced her in 1994. Kristian's Hope appears on the show intermittently as required by the soap's plot.

The upcoming plot revolving around Hope and Bo, referred to as "Bope" by fans, may have the pair appear regularly on Days of Our Lives. However, there is no word from the production team of any inclusion in the regular cast for Alfonso and Bo actor, Peter Reckell.

Meanwhile, other complicated relationship dynamics continue on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, currently airing on Peacock every weekday.

Looking back at Hope Brady's journey on Days of Our Lives

Baby Hope Williams was born to Doug Williams and his then-wife, Adelaide "Addie" Horton. However, Addie died from a road accident while trying to save her daughter. Hope was raised by her maternal grandparents before going to a boarding school.

Back from school, Kristian Alfonso's Hope fell in love with Bo, the younger brother of Roman Brady. They eloped against their family's wishes, but their relationship was tested on the plot multiple times. After having a miscarriage, Hope and Bo had their first child, Shawn-Douglas.

A few years later, Hope was kidnapped by Ernesto Toscano. She was discovered four years later in an amnesiac condition by John Black. Despite their past affairs and lengthy separations due to job commitments threatening to destroy their relationship, the two renewed their vows in 2011.

A 2015 Days of Our Lives storyline found Bo Brady returning from one of his ISA assignments but diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumor. He soon died in Hope's arms, leaving her bereaved. This situation forced her to try and move on with Rafe Hernandez, Ben Weston and others.

2023 saw Hope working for ISA, the international law enforcement organization for which Bo worked. In March 2023, work took Hope to Greece, where she discovered that Bo was alive and kept in cryogenic freeze. When she met her husband, she found him amnesiac and brainwashed.

She tried to bring his memory back by patiently talking to him atop a cliff, and leading him to his past. As Bo started to remember and recognize, their son, Shawn, arrived at the spot. Presuming his mother's life was in danger, Shawn shot Bo, leaving him in a long coma.

Since then, Hope has been attending to her comatose husband while holding down her job at ISA. She was last seen in Salem during her father's funeral when she met her father's estranged grandson, Doug III. Being an agent in ISA, she correctly suspected Doug III of foul play.

Days of Our Lives: What hints at Hope's return to town?

Recently, Friday's episode, dated April 25, 2025, saw Shawn receiving a phone call from his mother. He learned that his father's condition was deteriorating. The next episode, on Monday, dated April 28, 2025, showed Kayla receiving a call from Hope explaining about Bo's medical issue. Kayla, then, described her brother's affliction to others assembled there.

As Steve emphasized that there was no giving up on Bo, his wife thought about an option. She shared that Dr. Jeffrey Russell was experimenting with a sepsis-curing drug. She planned to approach him about the drug.

The soap's spoilers suggest, Dr. Russell will refuse to hand over his drug to Kayla as that would be illegal. This may push Shawn into stealing the drug, with Steve's help, to save his father. The show may find Hope grateful to her son, who wants to undo the damage that he inflicted on his father.

Bo is expected to get cured and come out of his coma anytime soon. With him, Hope will return to town and join her family. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to get the latest updates on Hope and Bo's upcoming story arc.

