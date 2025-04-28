Days of Our Lives recap (April 28, 2025): Johnny questions the adoption while Shawn battles guilt over Bo’s decline

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 28, 2025, Johnny tried to hide his fears while Chanel got excited about their adoption, but he secretly had doubts. Chanel focused on house hunting, while Johnny worried more about their future. Later, Marlena gave Johnny some much-needed advice.

At Salem High, Tate asked Sophia to the prom, but things got awkward. Sophia worried Tate only wanted to make Holly jealous. Chanel showed up and thanked them for all their support.

Meanwhile, Shawn got sad news about Bo’s health getting worse, and he felt guilty for hurting his father. Kayla held onto hope with a new treatment, while Steve and Marlena returned home and tried to stay positive.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 28, 2025

Johnny struggles as Chanel dreams of the future

At Abe and Paulina’s, Chanel excitedly showed Johnny a crib she liked and asked if Belle had dropped off the adoption papers. Johnny lied, saying Belle was busy. He pretended to be happy, but Chanel’s excitement and worries about EJ made him more uneasy.

When Chanel talked about buying a house, Johnny kept faking a smile. After she got a text about Felicity winning a gold medal, she rushed off to the ceremony. Alone, Johnny dropped his act and sadly looked at the baby clothes around him.

Tate’s promposal hits a snag

At school on Days of Our Lives, Tate congratulated Sophia on the adoption news and asked her to the prom, which was also her 18th birthday. Sophia quickly said no, afraid to go to the prom while pregnant. She was also worried that Tate was trying to make Holly jealous.

Tate denied it, but Sophia wasn’t sure. Chanel then arrived with flowers to thank Sophia and Tate for supporting her and Johnny, bringing some warmth to a tense moment.

Shawn reels from devastating news

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Shawn got a call from Hope, who said Bo’s health was getting worse. Hope told him to stay in Salem, even though Shawn wanted to be with his father. Shawn broke down with Jada, blaming himself for shooting Bo and remembering their happy days on the family houseboat.

Jada comforted him, sharing how she felt after losing her dad, Marcus. She said even being there at the end doesn’t take away the pain.

Steve and Marlena’s return brings mixed emotions

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Roman and Kayla were celebrating until Hope’s call brought sad news about Bo. Outside, Steve and Marlena returned to town, hopeful the ISA would soon bring John home.

Inside, Kayla tearfully told them Bo had sepsis from a ventilator infection. Even though things looked bad, Kayla said there was a small chance a new drug could help. Steve stayed hopeful, believing Bo could survive again.

Marlena urges Johnny to face the truth

Marlena and Johnny shared an emotional reunion. Marlena quickly noticed Johnny was struggling. He admitted he still wished EJ was dead and wasn’t sure he wanted to adopt anymore.

Marlena warned him that adopting out of guilt would hurt everyone, especially the baby. She urged him to be honest with Chanel. Johnny realized he had to face his fears instead of hiding them.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

