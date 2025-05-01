What is happening with Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

The daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running television series in America. It is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this November; the show first aired on November 8, 1965. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of Salem, which include the Bradys, Kiriakis, DiMeras, and a few more.

Ad

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Kayla is desperate to save the life of her brother, Bo, who has been in a coma since 2023. In the recent episodes, the Brady family members have been discussing Bo's declining health. Kayla talks to Dr. Jeffrey Russell, who has been working on a drug that could potentially save Bo's life.

Here's everything to know about Kayla Brady and her current storyline on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Kayla Brady is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and was first introduced in 1982. The character has been portrayed by actress Mary Beth Evans since 1986, when she took over the role from Catherine Mary Stewart, who initially portrayed Kayla Brady on the daytime soap opera.

In the recent episodes of Days of Our Lives, as the Brady family learns about Bo Brady's declining health, they all find it difficult to accept. Bo has been in a coma for more than two years, and Kayla finds that his organs are shutting down due to sepsis (a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection). She talks to Dr. Jeffrey Russell, who works at the Salem University Hospital and has been working on a drug that aims to cure the disease.

Ad

Dr. Russell tells her that he won't be able to help her as the drug has neither been tested nor certified by the FDA, to which Kayla offers a handsome amount in exchange for buying the drug under the table. Jeffrey declines the offer, as he does not want to risk his career.

Since the Salem University Hospital is not doing well financially, the recent fundraiser/carnival that was hosted at the Horton Square did no good. Kayla knew she could leverage the doctor for a favor. However, Jeffrey mentioned that he was receiving calls from Big Pharmas who were calling the doctor for that drug, and that he might respond if he finds the grass greener there (if they offer them good money).

Ad

Fans speculate that Kayla might leverage the decline of the hospital's finances and bring Dr. Russel on board to sell her the drug. On the other hand, Shawn might be planning to steal the drug with the help of Steve from the hospital.

About Mary Beth Evans from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Mary Beth Evans is an American actress born on March 7, 1961, in Pasadena, California. She is married to Michael Schwartz, and together, they have three children: Katherine Elizabeth Schwartz, Daniel Luke Schwartz, and Matthew Joseph Schwartz.

She is best known for her portrayal of Kayla Brady Johnson on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Apart from this, she has also been a part of other projects like General Hospital, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Bay, The Rookie, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More