What role does Galen Gering play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

American actor Galen Gering portrays the character of Rafe Hernandez on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in 2008 and has been portrayed by Galen Gering ever since.

Days of Our Lives, set in the fictional city of Salem, revolves around the complex lives of the city's most powerful and affluent families. Days of Our Lives delves into themes of deep-seated family rivalries, shocking betrayals, and hidden secrets behind every smile. The soap opera is set to celebrate its 60th year on air this year.

Here's everything to know about Galen Gering's character Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives

The character of Rafe Hernandez was introduced in 2008 on Days of Our Lives by actor Galen Gering. Rafe is a complex character who has been a part of several central storylines. He was an FBI agent who was sent on a mission to Salem to protect Sami Brady. However, the two became close friends over time, though Rafe kept his personal life private.

As time passed, he grew closer to Sami and fell for her. However, Rafe's younger sister Arianna disapproved of this relationship. Despite Arianna's disapproval, he started dating Sami, and even asked Sami if he could legally adopt Grace Dimera (her daughter, who died later).

Rafe had a spiteful relationship with EJ DiMera, a conniving man. EJ was also married to Sami, and this grew into tensions between the three.

In the recent story arc, Rafe is growing closer to Jada, who works with him at Salem PD. EJ kidnaps Rafe and replaces him with his doppelganger, Arnold Feniger. This exchange causes some major drama on the soap opera, leading to confusion and betrayals. However, Rafe's sister Gabi is suspicious and is positive that EJ is behind all this.

Gabi even confronts EJ with a gun, to which he denies every allegation. Later, when Rafe finally reappears, he has no memory of what happened to him. Jada tries to jog his memory, but nothing really clicks.

The current plot has left fans speculating that Rafe might be leaving Salem to go back to working for the FBI. However, there has been no confirmation by the actor or the show so far.

About Galen Gering, the actor behind Rafe Hernandez

Actor Galen Gering was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 13, 1971. He married actress Jenna Gering on January 3, 2000, and together they have two children: Dillon Phoenix Gering and Jensen Gering. Galen was on the list of the 50 most beautiful people released by People Magazine in 2000. Galen holds a degree in filmmaking from the University of Miami.

Galen is best known for his portrayal of Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. Apart from this, the actor has been a part of other entertainment projects like Passions, Venice: The Series, and 10 Items or Less.

Daytime soap opera fans can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More