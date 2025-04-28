Why are there rumors about Galen Gering leaving Days of Our Lives? Details explored

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that premiered on April 25, 2025, Jada and Rafe broke up with each other. Jada called Rafe to talk about their next move. The former explained that she wanted to end their relationship since her trust was broken. She said that their relationship stood on shaky ground. As Rafe planned to take up the FBI job out of town, rumors sparked about the actor, Galen Gering, leaving the show.

Rafe, portrayed by Galen Gering, told Jada that she meant the world to him. However, he said that it would be best if they took a break. He talked about resigning from Black Patch.

He explained to Jada that he received a call from his old boss about taking up a new position out of town. Things between Jada and Rafe came to an end when Jada slept with Shawn and Rafe slept with Sami.

After Rafe voiced his plan to take up a new job out of town, fans began speculating that his character might be scrapped from the Peacock soap opera.

Rumors started surfacing that the actor, Galen Gering, could be departing from the show because his character was about to take up a position out of Salem.

However, there has been no official confirmation about Rafe departing from the show. Neither has the actor, Galen Gering, addressed the rumors about his character's exit from Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Rafe's character

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Rafe was first introduced in 2008 as the FBI agent assigned to protect Sami Brady during her stay in witness protection. Sami and Rafe's relationship dynamics later developed into romance, and the two fell in love with each other and eventually got married.

However, their romance came to an end when Sami got involved with EJ DiMera. Rafe developed hard feelings towards the DiMera family when he discovered that EJ was responsible for the kidnapping and presumed death of Sami's daughter, Sydney. His hatred grew when EJ's father, Stefano, replaced Rafe with a doppelganger.

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Rafe's romantic entanglements significantly impacted his narrative, especially his relationships with Sami and Jada. After getting married to Sami, Rafe joined the Salem Police Department and started investigating EJ, hoping to unearth evidence against him and send him to prison.

As per the latest developments in the show, Rafe continued trying to punish EJ for his sins. He planted a mic at EJ's place, attempting to make him pay for his actions.

With time, his relationship with Jada ended when she spent a night with Shawn. Sami arrived in town after EJ's shooting, and she kissed Rafe when he opened up to her about his feelings.

More about Galen Gering

Galen Gering was born on February 13, 1971, in Los Angeles, California. He has been recognized by daytime fans for his roles as Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives and Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald on Passions.

Beyond playing Rafe on the Peacock daytime drama, Gering has appeared in multiple films and television shows. His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Miss Match, Mein Liebchen, 10 Items or Less, Venice: The Series, Dirty Soap, Talking Marriage with Ryan Bailey, and Battle of the Network Stars.

Galen Gering moved to New York City at the age of 18 to start a career in modeling while he finished high school remotely. He traveled to Europe as a model before attending New York University for a year. Gering pursued his higher education at the University of Miami, where he studied creative writing and film.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

