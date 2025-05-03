Days of Our Lives weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Johnny decides to end the adoption while EJ recalls a memory of the shooting

In the previous week of the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives, a series of dramatic events unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to shocking turns and twists. Johnny attempted to hide his doubts when Chanel got excited about their adoption plans. Johnny secretly had doubts about the adoption. Chanel was heartbroken when Johnny revealed that he was not sure about the adoption.

Ad

Meanwhile, EJ unlocked a memory of the shooting. He recalled finding a camera, pulling out the memory card, and putting it in his pocket. In his dreams, when he turned around, he found Johnny pointing a gun at him. EJ revealed a version of the truth to Belle, where he talked about someone planting a spy camera during the night of the shooting.

Later, Sarah discovered that Xander was working from home because he could not get rid of Philip. She told Xander that if he could not force Philip out, he could try to convince him to leave on his own. When Xander wanted Philip to suffer, Sarah warned him not to go down the path of vengeance as it could cost him everything.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives weekly update for episodes aired from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Johnny decided to end the adoption

Johnny ended his adoption plans at the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives. Johnny attempted to hide his fears when Chanel got excited about their adoption plans during the April 28, 2025, episode.

It was revealed that he secretly had his doubts about the adoption. While Chanel focused on buying a house, Johnny continued faking a smile as he worried about his future.

Ad

Chanel was excited to share the news about the adoption, but Johnny revealed that he was not sure he could go through the process. In the April 29, 2025, episode, he explained that he feared becoming a father because of what his father, EJ, did to him.

Chanel begged him to believe in himself, saying he had a good heart. However, Johnny decided to end the adoption because he did not want to become like EJ. During the April 30, 2025, episode, Chanel kicked Johnny out when their adoption plans fell apart. Paulina urged Johnny to fight for his marriage and asked him not to let EJ's past define him.

Ad

EJ recalled a memory of the shooting

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera insisted on leaving the hospital by ignoring his doctor's advice. Susan begged EJ to stay, fearing his health might decline. However, EJ decided to leave during the April 30, 2025, episode of the soap opera. He felt that Johnny needed him, and he wanted to fix his bond with his son.

In the episode of the show that aired on May 2, 2025, it was revealed that EJ was still keeping secrets. He ordered Rita to hide the memory card where no one would find it. He also reveals a version of the truth to Belle. He said that someone had planted a spy camera during the night of the shooting. However, EJ did not tell the complete truth since Rita had access to the memory card.

Ad

Later, EJ fell asleep in Belle’s arms. He started dreaming about the night of the shooting, where he unlocked a shocking memory of the shooting. EJ remembered that he had found the camera, pulled out the memory card, and put it in his pocket. When he turned around in his dreams, he found Johnny pointing a gun at him. He recalled that Johnny shot the gun.

Sarah advised Xander about Philip

Ad

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sarah discovered that Xander was working from home in the living room again. The May 2, 2025, episode revealed that Xander decided to work from home because he could not get rid of Philip.

Sarah gave a message to Xander, saying that if he could not force Philip out, he could try to convince him to leave on his own. Xander told Sarah that he wanted Philip to suffer because of what he did to him. Sarah warned him not to go down the path of vengeance as it could cost him everything.

Ad

Out of anger and rage, Xander admitted that he wanted to kill Philip after looking at him. Sarah tried her best to calm him down and asked him not to make rash decisions. She advised Xander to wisely handle the situation involving Philip.

Other major developments in the storyline of Days of Our Lives

Ad

As the Days of Our Lives storyline progressed, Doug overheard Maggie and Philip's argument during the April 29, 2025, episode. Philip caught him when he attempted to sneak out of Holly's room. Philip agreed not to tell anyone, but warned him that he would not cover for him. When Doug ran away for a job interview, Holly learned that Doug had disappeared again.

Later, on May 2, 2025, an episode of the daytime drama, Belle walked into Marlena's living room and asked if she had any updates about John. Marlena said there was no news, but Paul mentioned they were getting closer to solving the case. When they started discussing Johnny, Marlena was hoping that he could reconcile with Chanel and fix his relationship with EJ.

Ad

Also Read: Who plays EJ's mother on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More