Days of Our Lives preview sees Philip’s risky theft, Johnny’s shocking admission, and Susan’s grave premonition

Distress and agony influence the Days of Our Lives' storyline, running parallel with hopeful action for the week of May 12, 2025. While the sidelined Philip makes a greedy move leading to damage, Susan has foreboding about a sad happening. Elsewhere, Johnny and Chanel reconcile only for the former to accept his negative thoughts and future hope.
The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw EJ trying to push his idea of buying out the hospital. However, when Kayla shot down his proposal, he approached Marlena, requesting her support. At the same time, Xander and Alex had the same idea and wanted Titan to make a move on the hospital.
On the other hand, Kayla joined Steve and Shawn's plan to steal the sepsis drug for Bo. Elsewhere, Xander booked a weekend getaway, but Sarah got sick after consuming a scone. Javi stabbed her with an EPIPen to save her life. Meanwhile, Johnny consoled Chanel after Sarah's allergy incident.
More characters of Days of Our Lives will continue to live their complicated lives while they fight out their rivals and stand by their friends on the long-running Peacock daily soap.
Days of Our Lives: Philip makes a hasty plan
Philip Kiriakis has remained sidelined by his family after his forgery was revealed. However, he remained an official part of Titan. But when Xander and Alex discussed buying out the hospital, they did not consult him.
The soap's spoilers suggest that Philip will try a solo act in the upcoming episodes. Learning about Dr. Russell's sepsis drug, he will want to acquire a few of the vials to possibly help out Bo's recovery. As such, he will reach out to Kevin, who works at the hospital's research lab, to steal a box. However, their plan may go wrong, leaving the whole batch destroyed.
Meanwhile, Shawn, Steve, and Kayla have been tight-lipped about their plan to steal the drug. As such, when they make their move, they may find the Versavix batch missing. Since Bo's life depends on the sepsis drug, this may be bad news for his family.
Days of Our Lives: Johnny admits his negative feelings
After their split over the adoption scenario, Johnny and Chanel were not talking to each other. However, after Sarah's allergy left Chanel stressed and tearful, Johnny consoled her as she cried, in Friday's episode, dated May 9, 2025. It looks like they are back together. However, Chanel wanted to know if Johnny was his father's shooter.
As per the soap's promos, Johnny will admit that he toyed with the idea of eliminating his father. He will also accept that he wanted him dead and has no affectionate feelings left for him. However, he may make it clear to his wife that he did not pull the trigger on EJ DiMera.
Johnny will also inform her about his job offer from Titan and that he will accept it. He will assure her that he plans to take their future seriously and get away from all the negativity.
Days of Our Lives: Susan's hunch gives her negative vibes
Susan Banks will get another opportunity to have a premonition. However, it will give her uncomfortable vibes. She is scheduled for a breakfast meeting with Marlena Evans, where they are likely to discuss John's whereabouts.
The promo also teased Marlena receiving good news about John, which she will share with Susan. While John may have been located, there is no suggestion about his condition or his return to Salem.
However, Susan's sixth sense will foresee trouble in this department. She may feel concerned about John despite the good news and Marlena's happiness. Susan's premonition may lay the foundation for John's exit arc from the soap.
Catch the upcoming drama on Peacock as Johnny rearranges his life away from EJ and Philip creates chaos beyond repair on Days of Our Lives.