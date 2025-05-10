Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

In the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives, a series of dramatic events is expected to unravel in the show, leading to new turns and twists. Philip decides to take matters into his own hands, while Johnny apologizes to Chanel. On the other hand, Sarah asks Xander about his interest in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Xander asks Kayla for a favor, and Rachel celebrates her birthday with Kristen and Brady. Later, Xander expresses his feelings to Philip. By the end of the next week, Sarah urges Xander to be honest, while Philip and Kevin start panicking.

The episodes of Days of Our Lives from last week delivered a string of emotional rollercoasters. Chanel tried to understand Johnny's position, but she said she needed some time to digest the fact that Johnny did not want to go through with the adoption. On the other hand, Rafe questioned Gabi about EJ's shooting.

In the meantime, EJ decided to buy the hospital and use all of his wealth to help run it. However, his true intentions were unclear. It was revealed that Johnny was still angry at EJ, his father, because of his past deeds. Despite Marlena asking Johnny to fix things with EJ, he remained hesitant. Lastly, Johnny and EJ's fight escalated, as both of them exchanged harsh words.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes from May 12 to 16, 2025

Monday, May 12: Johnny apologizes to Chanel

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Philip makes a decision to take matters into his own hands. Kristen and Brady engage in a heated confrontation, exchanging hurtful remarks.

On the other hand, Kate and Roman come clean to each other. Johnny then apologizes to Chanel for his past decision to refuse to go through with the adoption. Finally, Holly tries to encourage Doug.

Tuesday, May 13: Sarah questions Xander about his interest in the hospital

Later on Days of Our Lives, Paulina makes a decision to put Johnny on notice. It is expected that Roman will confide in Kate about his feelings. Elsewhere, Philip is determined to move forward with his plan.

Cat sees EJ in a new light, something she has never seen before. Next on the show, Sarah confronts Xander and asks him about his interest in the hospital.

Wednesday, May 14: Xander asks Kayla for a favor

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Rachel celebrates her birthday with Kristen and Brady. Xander approaches Kayla and asks her for a favor. Meanwhile, Gabi and Alex go on a date, further complicating the plot dynamics of the soap opera.

Later, Philip meets Kevin, and the two of them engage in a chat. As their conversation advances, Philip asks Kevin about his work.

Thursday, May 15: Xander expresses his feelings to Philip

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progresses, it is expected that Steve and Shawn will try to attempt a break-in. On the other hand, Marlena and Kayla talk to each other about their feelings, as they commiserate.

In a shocking turn of events, Stephanie thinks of considering Alex’s offer. Xander meets Philip and expresses his feelings to him. Lastly, Sophia and Tate celebrate the former's birthday.

Friday, May 16: Sarah asks Xander to be honest

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ interrupts Marlena and Susan’s breakfast. The spoilers reveal that Steve, Shawn, and Kayla will join forces and work towards uncovering a mystery. Later, Sarah demands Xander to be honest, and Philip and Kevin start panicking about the events that are about to unfold in Salem.

As tensions rise and hidden truths emerge in the show, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

