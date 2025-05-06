Days of Our Lives recap (May 5, 2025): EJ works on a secret deal while Chanel confronts Johnny

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives premiered on Monday, May 5, 2025. In this episode, Chanel told Johnny that she understood his position. However, she said that she needed some time and space to process the fact that Johnny did not want to go through with the adoption.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chad confronted EJ about his bidding on Cat in the recent online bachelorette auction. It was revealed that EJ was working on a secret deal as he decided to gift the winning bid to Chad.

Later, Steve visited Kayla, when the latter informed him that the doctor wanted to take his drug to Big Pharma. He asked if he could take a look at the drug’s research and learn more about it. He said he needed Kayla's help.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 5, 2025

EJ meets Chanel and Marlena while he works on a secret deal

In the May 5 episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ recalled seeing Johnny on the night of the shooting. Chanel arrived at the scene and interrupted him by talking about the adoption falling apart. She informed EJ about Johnny’s identity crisis because of him.

Ad

EJ apologized and asked how he could fix things. However, Chanel snapped at him, saying that Johnny would never be the same because of what EJ did. Chanel accused EJ of stealing Johnny's happiness and told him that she would never stop hating him.

When Chanel ran into Marlena, the latter told her that Johnny was heartbroken about hurting her and that he loved her very much. Chanel said that she loved him, too, but he broke her heart. EJ was crying as he looked at a photo of him and Johnny when Marlena walked in.

Ad

EJ talked about Chanel stopping by and said he wished he could do something to help Johnny. When Marlena asked EJ to give Johnny some space, EJ responded that he simply wanted him to know that he loved Johnny and was proud of him.

Later, Marlena asked EJ if he thought Johnny shot him. EJ insisted that Johnny was not capable of trying to kill someone, especially his own father. He asked Marlena to tell him that no matter what Johnny felt, EJ would always be there for him.

Ad

When Chad arrived at the scene, Marlena promised to discuss this matter later. Chad confronted EJ about his bidding on Cat in the recent online bachelorette auction. EJ decided to gift the winning bid to Chad and said he wanted to contribute to helping out the hospital. Chad thought that EJ was working on a secret deal and offered to buy him out of his bid.

Chanel confronts Johnny

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Johnny returned to his room and called Roman, asking him to keep him updated on Uncle Bo. When someone knocked at his door, he discovered that it was Chanel. She said that she wanted to talk. Chanel was still furious but said that she understood Johnny's position. However, she added that she needed some time to process the fact that he did not want to go through with the adoption.

Ad

Johnny thanked Chanel for understanding him and asked if she was ready to forgive him. Chanel made it clear that she was not ready yet. Later, Johnny promised that he would do whatever it took to make things right.

Steve visits Kayla

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Russell knocked on Kayla’s door to meet her. It was revealed that he was not there to let Bo use his drug. When he said he wanted to leave, Kayla did not want to let it happen. Dr. Russell accused her of not letting him leave out of revenge for not letting her use his drug, but she denied all allegations before he left the scene.

Ad

Steve visited Kayla and the latter informed him about the doctor wanting to take his drug to Big Pharma. He asked if he could take a look at the drug’s research and learn more about it, but Kayla asked him what he was up to. He told her that he needed her help.

When Kayla noted how helpless she felt, Steve offered to get her something from the cafeteria. Steve entered Kayla’s office and put an apple on her desk. Later, he went through Dr. Russell’s research files and found the security codes for the lab.

Ad

Johnny and Shawn meet each other

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Steve and Shawn met at the pub and discussed how to steal the miracle drug from Dr. Russell. Steve suggested that they needed to bring Kayla in, despite him wanting to keep her out. She hated breaking the law, but he knew how much she loved Bo. They thought that they had to take the risk.

Johnny showed up at the scene, looking for his grandfather, Roman. He had sent a message, saying he had news about the family, and Shawn informed him about Bo's situation. They spoke about how there was no treatment, but they were not giving up hope.

Ad

When they started talking about EJ, Johnny told Shawn that he had been messed up after finding out what his father did. He said it could even cost him his marriage. Shawn told Johnny to give Chanel some time to come around. Shawn explained that being a parent needed full commitment.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Johnny decides to end the adoption while EJ recalls a memory of the shooting

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More