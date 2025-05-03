Days of Our Lives recap (May 2, 2025): EJ unlocks a memory of the shooting while Tate punches Johnny

In the May 2, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ remembered finding a camera during the shooting, taking the memory card, and then turning to see Johnny pointing a gun at him. Meanwhile, people noticed Johnny acting strangely and emotionally distant from EJ. Tate punched Johnny for causing trouble, and Johnny said he didn’t want to become a father because of how EJ had treated him.

Later, Belle and Marlena engaged in a hearty conversation. Belle walked into her mother’s living room and asked Marlena if she had any news about John. Marlena said there was no update, but Paul thought they were getting closer to solving the case. When they started talking about Johnny, Marlena hoped that he could reconcile with Chanel and fix things with EJ.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 2, 2025

EJ unlocks a memory of the shooting

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that premiered on Friday, May 2, 2025, it was revealed that EJ DiMera was still keeping secrets. He asked Rita to hide the memory card in a place where nobody would find it. Later, he revealed a version of the truth to Belle.

He talked about someone planting a spy camera during the night of the shooting. However, he explained that it was gone. It appeared that EJ was not telling the complete truth because Rita had access to the memory card.

When EJ fell asleep in Belle’s arms, he started dreaming about the night of the shooting. He unlocked a terrible memory of the shooting. EJ recalled that he found the camera, pulled the memory card, and put it in his pocket. When he turned around, he found Johnny pointing a gun straight at him. EJ asked, “What are you doing?” Finally, he remembered that Johnny shot the gun.

Tate punches Johnny

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Johnny arrived at the Salem Inn after Chanel kicked him out. Everyone started noticing Johnny's odd behavior. It seemed that he had disconnected his feelings regarding his father. He also decided to end the adoption plan, saying he was not sure if he was ready.

Tate punched Johnny and accused him of messing with everyone’s lives. Tate blamed Johnny's decisions, but the latter did not show any emotion. Johnny explained that he did not want to risk becoming a parent because of what EJ, his father, did to him.

Sarah advises Xander about Philip

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Sarah came downstairs and discovered that Xander was working from home in the living room again. He decided to work from home because he could not get rid of Philip. Sarah gave a message to Xander. She said if he could not force Philip out, he could try to convince him to leave on his own.

Xander revealed that he simply wanted Philip to suffer after what he did to him. Sarah warned him not to go down the path of vengeance, saying that it could cost him everything. Out of anger and rage, Xander told Sarah that he wanted to kill Philip just after looking at him. Sarah attempted to calm him down and urged him to handle the situation wisely.

Belle and Marlena's hearty conversation

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Belle walked into her mother's living room and asked Marlena if there were any updates about John. Marlena said she had no news, but Paul thought that they were getting closer to solving the case. When they started discussing Johnny's situation, Marlena suggested that Johnny should reconcile with Chanel and resolve his feelings with EJ.

Belle said EJ seemed to have changed and hoped it would last. She admitted to Marlena that his shooting scared her and made her realize she loves him. Marlena told Belle she was proud of her for being honest and moving forward. When Belle asked for advice, Marlena said love doesn’t follow rules but promised to support her no matter what.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

