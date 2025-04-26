Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Marlena advising Belle, Xander confronting his wife and Johnny facing a shocking revelation

Annoyances and hostilities will be interspersed with loving guidance on Days of Our Lives in the coming week of April 28, 2025. As Belle struggles with her emotions, she finds Marlena close by. On the other hand, Johnny DiMera might stumble into an unpleasant situation. In the meantime, the Kiriakis household sees the quiet before the storm.

The previous week of Days of Our Lives saw EJ DiMera waking up from his coma after his mother visited him. Although his memory seemed foggy, he was surprised to learn that Belle loved him. While EJ's memory was playing tricks, Rafe found his hidden camera missing its memory card. The authorities, meanwhile, looked out for Ava as their next suspect.

On the other hand, the Kiriakis brothers, Xander and Philip, continued to fight. Elsewhere, no one is listening to Kristen, neither EJ nor Xander. In the meantime, Rafe and Jada had a mature and quiet separation.

However, EJ's shooter continues to be a mystery on Days of Our Lives, one of the long-running American daily soaps, currently airing on Peacock. The soap showcases the complex lives of the residents of Salem, a fictional township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena has wise words for her daughter

Recently, Belle Black realized her love for the universally disliked former DA EJ DiMera after he was shot. Since EJ regained consciousness, Belle opened up about her feelings, which he reciprocated.

However, Belle is likely not at ease about this new situation. She may be unsure of trusting EJ and his words. Moreover, she may be insecure about her professional role once EJ gets better and returns to society.

The soap's spoilers suggest Belle will be in a dilemma and will seek her mother's advice. Despite problems with John's disappearance, Marlena will guide her daughter through the emotional tension.

Days of Our Lives: Xander and Sarah have a conversation

Xander Kiriakis recently learned about his brother Philip's fraud. He also discovered that his cousin Alex and his girlfriend Stephanie knew about it. A furious Xander fought with Philip since his hands were tied due to his company's takeover technicalities.

So far, Xander is clueless about Sarah's knowledge of the secret. As far as he is concerned, Sarah learned about the deception from him. However, fans know that Sarah has been keeping quiet about it and lives in fear every day.

The spoilers suggest the upcoming episodes will find Xander reaching out to his wife and sharing information and issues with her. In return, Sarah will try to offer him advice. However, she will continue to act erratically to cover up for her past actions, leaving Xander baffled.

The soap hints at a severe rocking of their stable marriage in the future when Xander discovers Sarah knew Philip's secret and let her husband be fooled for long. Even after everyone disclosed their involvement, she continued to play innocent, breaking his trust.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny has a difficult situation ahead of him

Recently, Johnny faced a lot of turmoil in his life, starting with his existence. On one hand, he discovered his birth story connected to his father raping his mother, while on the other, his father, EJ DiMera, was shot by a so-far-unknown assailant. To add to this, he felt unwilling to go ahead with the adoption plan.

The coming week of April 28, 2025, will see Johnny seeking his grandmother, Marlena's advice, who will ask him to stay honest with Chanel. After much consideration about hurting her, Johnny will inform Chanel about his disinterest and fears.

Chanel will likely melt into tears when Johnny backs out of the adoption. As the word goes around, Tate will confront a surprised Johnny. Tate may accuse him of causing so much trouble and giving them hope before backing away.

The angry father of the unborn baby may land a few punches on Johnny, who will be taken aback by the onslaught. Whether this leads to a change of plan remains to be seen.

The other major story arc in DOOL's upcoming episodes involves Bo Brady's worsening medical condition. Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday as Johnny opens up to Chanel, and EJ remembers more on Days of Our Lives.

