Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 5 to May 9, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives aired for the first time in November 1965, and has since won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards in addition to being a fan favorite for decades. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in Salem, a fictional town. Days of Our Lives focuses on the members of the Brady, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Horton families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romance, family feuds, and scandalous drama.

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem. Doug Williams III will end up hurting Holly Jonas, Sarah Horoton Kiriakis, and Xander Kiriakis's trip will get ruined, and EJ DiMera will have a long week ahead in Salem.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025

1) Doug Williams III ends up unintentionally hurting Holly Jonas

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025, spoilers reveal that Doug Williams III's actions will end up hurting his partner, Holly Jonas. Doug will try to push Holly away from him to protect her. Recently on the show, Doug ended up moving away from the Kirakis mansion and had been looking into homeless shelters for refuge.

He would try his best not to burden Holly. In addition to these developments, the thugs and mob lords would eventually track Doug down to ask for the money he owed them, and he would try to avoid bringing Holly into the mess. However, Doug's actions would hurt Holly, and she would be extremely confused about them.

2) Sarah Horton Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis's trip disaster

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of the soap opera, Sarah Horton Kirakis and her husband Xander Kirakis will end up going on a trip together, but their anniversary vacation will go horribly wrong.

Both their phones would end up getting wrecked, and Sarah will end up having an allergic reaction to something and choke. Spoilers reveal that Sarah will pass out and Xander Kiriakis will have a hard time trying to manage the situation at hand, and he would make some scary predictions of what could possibly happen if Sarah does not end up getting the help that she desperately needs.

3) EJ DiMera's big week in Salem

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera will have a lot on his plate. Chad DiMera will end up questioning his brother, EJ, about why he had bid on a date with Cat Greene, and EJ will realize that his brother was jealous of him getting to spend time with Cat instead of him.

EJ will finalize his plan of wanting to buy the hospital and will give some updates to Doctor Jeffrey Russell, and will also give a very lucrative offer to Kayla Johnson. EJ might also hint at the fact that he would end up getting the drug that Bo Brady needed to survive as well, but Kayla would turn his offer down.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More