What happened between Tate and Johnny on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored 

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime soap operas, which first aired on November 8, 1965. This year, the show is all set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on the air. The plot of the soap is set in the fictional city of Salem, and it dives into the complex lives of the most influential families of Salem.

In the current scenario of Days of Our Lives, Tate Black and Johnny DiMera are in a conflict. Johnny, who was going the adopt Tate's child from his one-night-stand with Sophia Choi, has backed out, creating tensions. This decision of Johnny will not only affect Tate and Sophia but also alter his relationship with Chanel (Johnny's wife).

Here's what we know about the conflict between Johnny and Tate on Days of Our Lives

As seen in the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Tate Black, who is committed to Holly Jones, had a one-night stand with Sophia Choi, resulting in an accidental pregnancy.

On the other hand, Johnny DiMera and Chanel had been trying to get pregnant but were unsuccessful in the process. After a series of doctors' appointments, the couple found out that they could not get pregnant.

Upon learning that Tate and Sophia were having a child, and that they were willing to give it up for adoption, Johnny and Chanel decided to ask the two if they were open to giving the child to them.

This made things quite complicated in the beginning, as Sophia's mother, Amy, was against adoption and wanted Sophia and Tate to raise the child. However, when they agreed, they sat to have a meeting, but that meeting was also unsuccessful because of the EJ DiMera drama.

After all this, when everyone finally agreed to give the child to Johnny and Chanel for them to raise, Johnny backed out. The reason behind Johnny backing out of the process was his own doubts about his paternal instincts. After learning the truth about his father, he was afraid that he might inherit his evil fatherly instincts, which in turn made him question himself.

On the episode that aired on May 2, 2025, Johnny told everyone that he had decided not to go ahead with the adoption process. When Tate received this news, he went to Johnny's place, and the first thing he did was punch him. The two got into a fistfight. Tate accused him of ruining his future, as now the responsibility of raising the child was on his shoulders.

On the other hand, Amy was convincing Sophia to raise the child with Tate, but she was against the idea as she wanted otherwise. She convinced Amy and decided to see other couples who were looking to adopt.

The reason behind Johnny's doubts about not becoming a father on the Days of Our Lives

Johnny, who was excited to become a father, suddenly changed his mind. The reason behind his decision not to adopt the child came from his rocky relationship with his father, EJ DiMera.

EJ is one of the notorious characters in the Days of Our Lives. Recently, Johnny found out that his father had r*ped his mother, and Johnny was a result of that. Upon knowing this, Johnny felt betrayed and thought the negative instincts from his father would consume him after he became a father.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

