What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives (May 5, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives aired for the first time in November 1965 and is set in the fictional town of Salem. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and revolves around the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days of Our Lives focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, and drama.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem. Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson will plan on stealing Versavix, the life-saving drug for Bo Brady, from a lab. Chanel Dupree DiMera will get extremely angry at EJ DiMera, and Chad DiMera will have a favor to ask from Cat Greene.

What to expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the upcoming May 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Steve Johnson and Shawn Brady will plan out their mission of stealing the life-saving drug in order to save Bo Brady's life. Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode, the two of them might have to face some sort of roadblocks in their plan, but ultimately, they will find a way to overcome that as well.

Chanel Dupree DiMera will lash out at EJ DiMera and have a fight with him. She will tell him that one of the major reasons why Johnny DiMera backed out of adopting a baby was the way EJ had treated him in the past. Recently, on the show, Johnny opened up to Chanel and told her he felt he was not ready to become a father.

This decision led to the couple having to back out of their plan to adopt Tate Black and Sophia Choi's unborn child. In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Chanel will blame EJ for this change in their plans. In addition to these developments, Chad will try to plead and reason with Cat Greene.

Spoilers reveal that he will ask her to back out of her charity date with EJ DiMera since he feels that EJ's intentions might not be the best toward her. However, Cat will tell Chad that she does not want to cancel the date since EJ has one of the highest bachelorette auction bids for her.

Chad's tensions could be due to the fact that EJ recently made a plan to buy the hospital if he felt that Cat could help him with some insight, since she had pulled off the fundraiser so well.

Spoilers also reveal that EJ's intentions could also be to become a matchmaker. This is because it is evident to everyone in Salem that both Chad and Cat are trying very hard to fight their feelings for each other.

EJ might end up asking Chad to fill in instead of him on the date. He might find that it could be a good way for him to repay Chad for helping him and saving his life when he saw that EJ was wounded at the DiMera mansion.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives episodes on Peacock.

