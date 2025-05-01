What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives (May 2, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives, created by Ted and Betty Corday, premiered its first season in November 1965. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Kiriakis, Horton, and DiMera families and is set in a fictional city named Salem in Illinois, which is not the same as the real Salem, Illinois. Days of Our Lives focuses on many themes, including those of family feuds, romantic relationships, scandals, drama, and business rivalries.

Spoilers for the upcoming May 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem. Tate Black will have a showdown with Johnny DiMera, Sophia Choi will stand up for herself to her mother Amy Choi, and Sarah Horton Kiriakis will try to give some advice to her husband Xander Kiriakis while EJ DiMera asks his assistant, Rita, for an important favor.

Exploring what to expect from the next Days of Our Lives episode

In the May 2, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Sarah Horton Kiriakis will try to help rationalize Xander Kiriakis's anger at his brother Philip Kiriakis for being able to get away with the fraud he had committed using the forged letter. Sarah will ask Xander to divert his energy and attention to her and the happy marriage they share instead.

However, spoilers reveal that while she will try to give positive advice to Xander, she herself will struggle with feelings of guilt for not having come clean to him about how long she has known about Philip and the forged letter. She has done everything in her power to make sure that her involvement and lies stay concealed.

Meanwhile, on the next Days Of Our Lives episode, Tate Black will go to the Salem Inn to meet with Johnny DiMera and have a fight with him regarding his backing out of adopting Tate and Sophia's unborn child. Tate will end up punching Johnny in the face during the showdown. Recently on the show, Johnny has come clean to Chanel Dupree DiMera, his wife, about how unsure he still is of becoming a father and starting their own family.

Tate will accuse Johnny of derailing all his and Sophia's future plans, question him about his decision, and angrily ask him to reconsider. In addition, Sophia Choi will also have a fight with her mother, Amy, who has a habit of trying to control her life and make her decisions for her.

Spoilers reveal that after hearing that Johnny and Chanel have backed out from adopting Sophia's child, Amy will revisit the idea of Tate and Sophia raising their child together. Sophia will lose her cool and ask her mother to stay out of her life. She will also remind her that since her 18th birthday was near, it won't be long before Amy is not the one making decisions for her.

Belle Black will have a heartfelt conversation with Marlena Evans and share with her how she has visited EJ DiMera at the Salem University Hospital and confessed her love for him. Marlena will try to be protective and advise Belle to keep her guard up since she does not trust EJ. Meanwhile, EJ will ask his loyal assistant Rita for a favor.

Fans and interested viewers can watch and stream Days of Our Lives episodes on Peacock.

