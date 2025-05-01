What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives (May 1, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered in 1965 and was created by Betty and Ted Corday. The show is set in the fictional town of Salem and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, scandals, family feuds, and drama. Days of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families,

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming May 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem City. Shawn Brady will try to hatch a plan in order to be able to steal the life-saving drug for his father, Bo Brady. Leo Stark will have a conversation with Javi Hernandez, while Gabi Hernandez will have a showdown with Philip Kiriakis.

What to expect from the May 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the May 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Leo Stark's suspicions of Gabi Hernandez being the one who had shot EJ DiMera will intensify. Gabi will potentially fight with him after finding out he had gone around snooping inside her purse to look for clues and threaten to throw him out.

Leo would have a conversation with Javi Hernandez, his partner, about finding a place for them to live together since he was at risk of being kicked out by Gabi. In addition to that, Gabi Hernandez will have a huge fight with Philip Kiriakis over Gabi Chic, and some corporate drama is all set to brew in the upcoming episodes.

Xander Kiriakis will recruit Alex Kiriakis to help him brainstorm some ideas. Spoilers suggest that the two of them will discuss how they could covertly make sure that they push Philip Kiriakis out of the company without causing any sort of harm or jeopardy with the takeover. The two would bond over their shared interest in saving the company from Philip.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie Johnson and Kayla Johnson will have a secret conversation with each other regarding Alex and Stephanie covering for Sarah Horton Kiriakis with Xander Kiriakis. Stephanie and Alex knew about Sarah's involvement in the forged letter and Philip's betrayal and had chosen to keep quiet about it and not inform Xander.

In addition to that, Kayla will also share details about Versavix with Stephanie, the life-saving drug that could potentially save Bo Brady. Shawn Brady had plans to secure that drug by hook or by crook for Bo, his father, in the upcoming episodes.

Doctor Jeffery Russell had already told Kayla that he would not be able to help with regard to the drug and save Bo's life. Kayla would share with Stephanie how she felt as though she were running out of options, and Bo might eventually have to succumb to his long illness.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Shawn Brady will meet up with Steve Johnson at a bar and tell him about his idea of potentially stealing Versavix for Bo. Spoilers reveal that though Steve will initially be taken aback, he will end up supporting Shawn's decision. Shawn will be successful in convincing Steve to help him try to carry out his mission.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

