Days of Our Lives recap (May 1, 2025): Gabi kicks Leo out while Shawn plans to steal to save his father’s life

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on May 1, 2025, tensions grew as characters faced tough challenges. Kayla and Steve tried to help Bo, but the miracle drug that could save him was ruled out, leaving the family feeling hopeless. Shawn came up with a risky plan to get the drug, but it could have big consequences.

Meanwhile, Gabi’s problems with Leo and Javi became more complicated. Stephanie struggled to balance helping her family while dealing with her own issues, especially after Alex made unexpected moves.

Days of Our Lives episode ended with tough decisions. Gabi confronted Leo about his secretive actions, while Alex and Xander started working together more closely. The future of Salem’s residents seemed uncertain.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Kayla’s struggle with Bo’s condition

Kayla and Steve were struggling with Bo’s condition. A possible miracle drug could save him, but Dr. Russell refused to use it. Kayla was upset, having run out of options. She called Shawn to share the bad news, but also mentioned Kimberly’s successful treatment as a small bit of hope.

Shawn, though devastated, refused to give up. Despite his grief, he stayed determined and, with Jada’s support, made a risky decision later to try to save his dad. Shawn came up with a plan to steal the miracle drug from Dr. Russell to save his father. He told Steve, who was unsure but agreed to help.

The plan was risky and could cause legal trouble, but Shawn was determined. Steve, though hesitant, agreed to help for his family. As the plan moved forward, the outcome was uncertain, and the family’s future depended on Shawn’s risky choice.

Gabi’s confrontation with Leo and Javi

Gabi on Days of Our Lives confronted Leo for going through her purse and accused him of stealing. Leo denied it, but the argument got heated. She told him to move out, but Javi stepped in, saying there was no proof. Gabi didn’t want to lose Javi but stood firm about Leo. Later, Leo started a list of suspects in EJ’s shooting, putting Gabi at the top.

Alex and Xander’s growing alliance

Alex visited Xander and offered help with Philip. Xander didn’t fully trust him, but after another apology, they agreed to work together. Alex promised honesty, but Xander stayed wary. They talked about selling DiMera Pharmaceuticals and shared a goal to stop Philip. Despite tension, their alliance grew stronger.

Gabi and Philip’s tension

At the office on Days of Our Lives, Gabi’s fight with Philip got worse. She found him at her desk and told him to leave her chair. Their argument grew heated, and Gabi lashed out at both Philip and her cousin Javi. Her anger seemed tied to deeper problems with the Kiriakis family, and she started pushing people away.

Philip tried to stay professional and offered a solution, but Gabi wasn’t interested. She threw his laptop in the trash and told him she was done with him. Still, the drama wasn’t over as Philip got a phone call that might change everything. Meanwhile, Gabi’s anger toward the Kiriakis family only grew stronger.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

