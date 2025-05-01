How many roles did Eileen Davidson play on Days of Our Lives? All characters explored 

Days of Our Lives was first created by Ted and Betty Corday and initially premiered in November 1965. The show is set in the fictional town city of Salem and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, drama, and business rivalries. Days of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the DiMera, Brady, Horton, and Kiriakis families.

Eileen Davidson joined the cast, crew, and production of Days of Our Lives in 1993 and began her career on the hit daytime soap opera portraying the role of Kristen DiMera. During the late 1990s, Eileen Davidson got an opportunity to play a second role on the soap as Susan Banks, Kristen DiMera's lookalike. She also simultaneously played 3 other roles as Susan's siblings; hence, five roles.

Details about the roles that Eileen Davidson has played on Days of Our Lives

Veteran actress Eileen Davidson was born on June 15, 1959, and up until 2023 played five roles on Days Of Our Lives. She joined the production team of the soap opera in 1993 when she landed the role of Kristen Blake, who was adopted by Stephano DiMera, and then her surname was changed to DiMera.

Kristen's character on the show ended up falling in love with John Black, but the couple received some terrible news when they lost their baby. She went through a phase when she used to be extremely scared that John would end up leaving her to go back to his old flame, Marlena Evans.

During that storyline, Stephano DiMera ended up bringing Susan Banks's character to Salem, who looked shockingly similar to Kristen DiMera, and her character was also played by Eileen Davidson. Susan was introduced as a pregnant woman, and Stephano ended up helping her to play Kristen in disguise, wearing a blonde wig and false teeth dentures, and convinced her to give her baby to Kristen.

Susan did not end up following through with the plan and ended up imprisoning Kristen and going around the DiMera mansion in Kristen's disguise. She ended up trying to get close to John, but later, the reality was revealed, and John ended up leaving both her as well as Kristen.

In addition to playing both these roles on Days Of Our Lives, she also played three other characters. The storyline revealed that Susan Banks was a part of a set of quadruplets and had three other siblings who ended up coming to Salem. The characters of Mary Moira Banks, Penelope Kent, and Thomas Banks, the siblings of Susan, were also played by Eileen Davidson.

She was one of the first ever soap opera actresses who played five roles simultaneously, and her feat ended up getting her a nomination for the Daytime Emmy Awards' Outstanding Lead Actress in 1998. She ended up winning her first ever Daytime Emmy Award in 2014.

She appeared on the soap opera for the last time in 2023 and has not been seen on the soap since. Actress Eileen Davidson spoke to TV Line and said,

"I love the characters that I helped create on Days. It’s really fun for me to come back and revisit them, you know? They’re like your children, and I didn’t want to say goodbye to them forever and ever."

Fans and interested viewers can watch and stream episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

