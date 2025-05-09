Days of Our Lives recap (May 9, 2025): Javi saves Sarah’s life, Johnny rejects EJ, and hospital acquisition drama escalates

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 9, 2025, things got intense in Salem. Sarah had a severe allergic reaction, but Javi stepped in and saved her just in time. Meanwhile, Johnny and EJ’s tense relationship exploded in a harsh fight filled with painful words.

Ad

Alex read Stephanie’s secret novel and praised her writing, leading to both encouragement and romance. Chanel broke down from guilt, and Leo found out more about Javi’s hidden past.

At the same time, Alex and Xander pushed ahead with their bids to buy the hospital, with Chad stuck in the middle. The episode ended with Johnny comforting Chanel, but she then asked him a heavy question: Did he shoot his father?

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 9, 2025

Stephanie’s secret passion and Alex’s surprising offer

The Days of Our Lives episode started with Stephanie waking up to find Alex reading her unpublished novel. Surprised, she learned he not only liked the steamy scenes but also thought her writing had real potential. Alex encouraged her to publish it under a fake name, but Stephanie was still unsure. Their conversation led to a passionate morning together.

Ad

Afterward, Alex checked his messages from Xander about Titan’s bid to acquire the hospital. Stephanie was curious but concerned when she learned EJ had also made a bid, and her mom, Kayla, was blocking it. Stephanie promised to talk to her mom, getting more involved in the business drama at Titan.

Johnny delivers a brutal blow to EJ

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, EJ tried to make peace with Johnny, offering forgiveness and being emotional. He admitted he understood Johnny’s hesitation about the adoption and called him a “wonderful person” who deserved happiness.

Ad

Ad

But Johnny wasn’t moved. He coldly told EJ he only felt hate and disgust for him. Johnny accused EJ of pretending to change after his coma, while the old manipulative side remained. To make it worse, Johnny revealed he was joining Titan under Xander, not for the job, but to hurt EJ. Alone and angry, EJ punched a table, crushed by his son’s rejection.

Javi becomes an unexpected hero

Ad

As Leo and Javi walked by the pub, they talked about Javi’s uncertain future at Gabi Chic. Meanwhile, Sarah collapsed from an allergic reaction after eating a vegan scone with pistachio milk. With Cat calling 911, Javi rushed to her side, used the epipen, and saved her life in front of shocked onlookers.

Xander arrived, overwhelmed with gratitude. Chanel realized she had mixed up the scone orders and blamed herself. Felicity had delivered them, but both Cat and Chad defended her. Feeling guilty, Chanel closed the bakery and left with Felicity to take a break.

Ad

Ad

Javi’s past begins to surface

In the park, Leo praised Javi for his quick actions, calling him a hero. Javi downplayed it and revealed he had trained as a firefighter and EMT. Leo was surprised and curious, but Javi stopped him, saying the story behind it was too painful to share. As Leo looked up more about Javi’s past on his phone, the mystery grew.

Power moves and conflicting loyalties

Ad

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Xander sat next to Sarah, feeling guilty for not noticing her symptoms earlier. Meanwhile, EJ tried to get Chad’s help to convince others on the board to support his hospital bid. He used Chad’s connections to push his plan.

Chad was open to the idea until he mentioned that Xander was also bidding, which gave him an advantage. EJ realized he now had rivals on all sides.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More