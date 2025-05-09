I watched that Days of Our Lives scone moment twice—now I’m convinced Sarah’s hiding more than we thought

Sarah Horton-Kiriakis's life is in danger again on Days of Our Lives' upcoming storyline, for the second time in the matter of a year. Just a few months ago, she was mowed down by her biological mother-in-law in a drunken driving case, leaving her partially paralyzed. Recovered with the help of an experimental serum, she got back to her husband and family, only to have severe choking after eating baked goods.

The past few weeks have been disturbing for Sarah on Days of Our Lives as she handled the guilt of knowing Philip's betrayal and was scared that it would come out. Later, when it spilled out, she remained fearful and guilty that her husband would learn about her role in keeping the secret. However, as a regular viewer, I fear her recent health crisis may lead to more twists in her arc.

As for the rest of the Days of Our Lives characters, EJ DiMera was prominent as he tried to buy the hospital, but Kayla turned down his proposal. Meanwhile, Xander told Alex to go for the same move. Elsewhere, Shawn and Steve pulled in Kayla in their plan to steal the sepsis drug, who decided to send Dr. Russell away to a conference.

Johnny continued to be in a disturbed mental state as he sought forgiveness from Chanel, but could not forgive his father, on the NBC daily soap airing every weekday on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: What is Sarah's current medical emergency?

The first week of May 2025 on Days of Our Lives saw Sarah Horton-Kiriakis trying to take a break from her stressful life. As such, she asked Xander Kiriakis to plan a weekend getaway for them. She informed Kayla that she was going away and would not attend the conference.

Thursday's episode, dated May 8, 2025, found the couple at the square eating some baked stuff from Chanel's bakery, Sweet Bits. However, when Sarah took a bite of the lemon scones, she exclaimed that they tasted weird, and then she choked. Xander shouted for paramedics as he tried to help her.

What could be the outcome of Sarah's situation on Days of Our Lives?

While it is as yet unclear whether she had an allergic reaction or a food poisoning problem, with immediate medical help, Sarah will likely survive the crisis. Moreover, her doting husband, Xander, will stop panicking and take care of her. Xander's love and care will likely make her feel even more guilty.

On the other hand, Chanel's bakery will come under the radar as Sarah's choking happened after finding the scone tasting odd. It is likely that Felicity baked the scones before Chanel's arrival and will feel responsible for Sarah's condition.

Alternatively, a sabotage plan against Chanel may be revealed in the upcoming episodes. An upset Chanel may also feel concerned since her outlet's reputation will be at stake.

Days of Our Lives: Why does Sarah's choking seem to hint at a bigger arc?

Sarah's choking incident on the soap is a possible foundation for the storyline to take a twist. There are a few possible theories connected to this event. For one, there may be a conspiracy theory mentioned before, where a so-far-unknown villain, such as Jada's sister, Talia, tries to destroy Chanel.

Alternatively, Sarah's story arc will face some upcoming drama. As fans like me are expecting, Sarah's guilt will get the better of her, and she will soon need to come clean. However, whether she does so under Xander's loving care or something more pressing, such as a probable second pregnancy, makes her do so, remains to be seen.

If she gets pregnant, Xander will be ecstatic, and she may want to keep things that way. However, guilt-ridden Sarah will likely not be able to hold on to her secret for long in her pregnant condition. In such a situation, if the baby survives, Xander will forgive her. However, if the baby does not survive, it would be the end of their loving relationship.

Another theory could be that guilt drove Sarah to fragile health. As such, her choking could be more psychological than physical. Her hospitalization will keep Xander distracted while she gets a breather from her constant fear. Either way, her secret will come out soon and will threaten to cause havoc in their stable marriage.

For longtime fans like me, this situation suggests an exciting turn of events that are worth the wait. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out whether Sarah's marriage stands the test of time.

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More