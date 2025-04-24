Days of Our Lives Linsey Godfrey reflects on Sarah’s emotional journey and why she’s holding on to her secret

Sarah Horton, portrayed by Lindsey Godfrey on Days of Our Lives, has been keeping a secret from her husband, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). It's only a matter of time before the truth comes out, and Sarah is getting worried. Previously, Xander's biological brother, Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier), faked a letter to gain partial control of Titan Industries. Sarah knows about this but opts not to inform her husband.

Now, the weight of the secret is starting to take its toll on Sarah. Lindsey Godfrey recently spoke about how the burden has affected her character and why Sarah remains determined to keep it hidden, despite the emotional strain.

Days of Our Lives: Lindsey Godfrey opens up about Sarah's secret

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 18, 2025, Lindsey Godfrey shares details about Sarah Horton's decision to keep a secret from Xander Kiriakis and why she confided in her mother, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). The Days of Our Lives star explained that the relationship between Sarah and Maggie has always been strong, so it's only natural for her character to turn to her first.

"Sarah has always looked up to her mom as somebody who gives wise and very sage advice, and she’s somebody that Sarah has leaned on. It’s a natural thing for Sarah to unburden herself, and the person that would make the most sense is the person that Sarah would want comfort from and the person that would tell her whether or not she’s doing the right thing.”

Interestingly, Maggie's reaction was something Sarah found unexpected. After hearing the truth, Maggie was very understanding of the situation.

"She’s obviously surprised. Maggie has always encouraged Sarah to be truthful and honest, and Sarah typically is very truthful and honest," she added. "So, in her head, Sarah is like, 'Oh, my mom is such a deeply honest, wonderful person. She’s definitely going to get on me for not telling the truth.' When Maggie reacts the way that she does, Sarah realizes that, 'I’m not entirely wrong with my reasoning here. At least my mom can see that.'"

Why won't Sarah come clean on Days of Our Lives?

The situation keeps spiraling for Sarah as she continues to hide the truth from Xander. Still, Sarah firmly believes that keeping the secret is the right choice. From her perspective, her husband is the last person who should have access to unchecked power or unlimited wealth. She’s seen firsthand how reckless he can be—and that's why she sees Philip not as an obstacle, but as a necessary speed bump.

"Sarah’s extremely fearful of losing Xander and losing Xander to his anger," the actress explained. "If he acts on his anger, then Sarah loses Xander and Victoria loses Xander potentially forever."

Meanwhile, Godfrey admires Sarah's strong stance on her decision. The Days of Our Lives actress noted that even though Sarah knows what she did was wrong, she still stands firmly by her reasons for doing it.

Watch Days of Our Lives weekdays on Peacock.

