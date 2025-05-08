Days of Our Lives recap (May 8, 2025): Johnny and EJ’s conflict intensifies while Sarah faces a life-threatening crisis

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 8, 2025, Johnny dealt with family and business when Xander offered him a job at Titan, causing tension with his father. Chanel struggled with her emotions, and Abe gave her advice to help her heal. Kayla faced challenges at the hospital as EJ made an offer she rejected, but things took an unexpected turn.

Sarah’s health became a major concern when she started choking in the square, leaving Xander worried. The episode also focused on Johnny and EJ’s strained relationship.

By the end of the Days of Our Lives episode, Johnny had tough decisions to make about his future, while EJ and Xander continued their plans for control at the hospital. The episode set the stage for more drama ahead.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 8, 2025

Johnny and Xander discuss future plans

Johnny met Xander in his Titan office, where Xander asked if Johnny had thought more about joining the company. Xander wanted a DiMera who wasn’t involved in fights with the Kiriakises. Johnny was suspicious, thinking Xander might be using the offer to get back at his father, but he was still interested. Xander didn’t give many details about the job, leaving Johnny to think it over.

Chanel struggles with her heartbreak

Chanel was still heartbroken over her broken relationship with Johnny. Abe gave her some advice, sharing how he and Lexie had to let go of Isaac, which hurt a lot, but they eventually healed. Chanel didn’t think she and Johnny could ever heal. She felt betrayed and wondered if Johnny was the one who shot EJ. Abe suggested she talk to Johnny, but Chanel wasn’t sure how to move forward.

EJ’s push for control at the hospital

EJ continued his efforts to take control of the hospital by meeting with Kayla to present his offer. Kayla quickly rejected it, but EJ was persistent, telling her he would own the hospital one way or another. Kayla refused to let the DiMeras take over the Horton legacy.

Sarah was surprised when Kayla turned down the offer, but Kayla stayed firm. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and EJ had a tense conversation about his attempts to change, with Marlena questioning his true intentions.

Sarah’s health takes a dangerous turn

As Sarah and Xander were walking through the square, things took a frightening turn when the former suddenly started choking. Xander’s panic was clear as he urgently called for someone to dial 911. The chaos that followed showed how fragile life can be, especially for Sarah and Xander, who had already been through so much together.

The tension between Johnny and EJ continues

The day ended with Johnny and EJ facing off. Johnny was still angry at his father because of his past actions. Despite Marlena advising Johnny to talk to EJ and try to fix their relationship, Johnny stayed defiant. Their argument was a dramatic moment, showing the deepening distance between father and son. It was unclear if they would ever be able to get along again.

This Days of Our Lives episode continued to focus on the emotional struggles and tensions between the characters, setting up more drama for the days ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

