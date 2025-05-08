I watched Days of Our Lives expecting EJ to outsmart everyone—but Kayla’s move stunned me

EJ DiMera has been a scene-stealer on Days of Our Lives for years. Over the seasons, the volatile-tempered EJ, who r*ped Sami, gave way to the cold and manipulative DA in the recent years.

EJ's recent story arc on Days of Our Lives promised action-packed sequences and definitive moves in the upcoming storyline. However, the indomitable villain met an unexpected adversary in the mild-mannered Kayla Johnson. Neither a pushover nor a fighter, Kayla's decisive refusal to accept EJ's offer left fans like me astounded.

While this situation and the tug of war between the two will likely escalate in the upcoming episodes, watching Kayla turn down EJ's proposal with a laugh and an honest opinion was a pleasant surprise.

While EJ will not take no for an answer lightly, the plot of Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, will continue to showcase similar encounters between the residents of the fictional township of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: What transpired between EJ and Kayla?

Recently, EJ DiMera woke up from a coma induced by an attempt on his life. While a memory card from Rafe's secret camera at his home showed his son pointing the gun at him, EJ had no memory of the fateful incident. However, he learned that the Kiriakis brothers' company, Titan, took over his family business while he was shot and in a coma.

Monday's episode, dated May 5, 2025, saw the coma-returned patient assuring Dr. Jeffrey Russell that he would take care of the latter. The situation is that the hospital will not terminate Dr. Russell's contract while he is working on his sepsis drug. As such, he is bound to the hospital while the patent for the drug he is researching on will go to the hospital's owner.

Wednesday's episode, dated May 7, 2025, found EJ offering to buy the hospital. He guaranteed to arrange the matter so that Dr. Russell could get the fund to go ahead with his work.

However, when he approached Kayla Brady-Johnson, he claimed to have changed into a better man after returning from his coma. As such, he wanted to give something back to the facility that helped him survive. He asked her to endorse his plan of buying out the hospital.

Kayla, in response, laughed at his offer and rejected it right away. She suspected that it would have conditions attached that she was not ready to pull along. When EJ wanted to talk to the board, she promised to ensure they did not give in to him. For the moment, EJ looked defeated as he threatened she would later come begging, before walking away.

Days of Our Lives: What is the hospital's likely future?

Understandably, there is a contest to snatch up the patent to Dr. Russell's revolutionary drug, Versavix. On the one hand, the Kiriakis brothers are looking to take the patent, while on the other, EJ is in collusion with the doctor.

Meanwhile, as Marlena pointed out, the charity event raised enough funds to let the hospital function for a few more months. After that, the institution will need a buyer. By then, the sepsis drug may have its patent and hit the market. Meanwhile, the two warring parties, Titan and the DiMeras, will fight over the ownership of the hospital along with the Versavix's patent.

Since EJ knows about Bo Brady's condition, he may try to convince Kayla that this is beneficial for her family. He may emphasize the double benefit of running the hospital while getting her hands on the drug. Alternatively, he may approach Marlena to influence the board in his favor. Whether Marlena trusts him for Belle's sake remains to be seen.

However, Kayla will likely not be interested in dealing with EJ for his reputation of having ulterior motives. As such, she may encourage Alex and Xander Kiriakis to go ahead with their buyout plan. With Kayla at the centre of the upcoming EJ-Xander drama, the Days of Our Lives plot is taking an interesting turn for fans, and I can't wait to see the end to this.

Days of Our Lives is available to interested fans on Peacock every weekday.

