Days of Our Lives recap (May 7, 2025): Kayla makes a life-or-death decision while EJ pushes her for control

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 7, 2025, EJ planned to buy the hospital and use his wealth to help run it, though his true motives were unclear. Kayla and Steve made a risky plan to steal a sepsis drug to save Bo’s life.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stephanie and Philip faced personal tensions, and Sarah and Xander enjoyed a weekend getaway. Alex and Stephanie also continued their romantic fun.

The Days of Our Lives episode focused on family struggles, with Bo’s sepsis affecting many. Philip felt guilty about hurting Xander, and Stephanie dealt with issues in her relationship with him. EJ’s hospital plan became a key story point, with characters' relationships adding to the drama and leaving viewers wondering what would happen next.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A play for the hospital

EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives tried to take control of Salem’s hospital by using his wealth, now separate from DiMera Enterprises. After receiving a get-well card from Stefan, he discussed his plan with Dr. Russell, aiming to use a new drug to save the hospital. Dr. Russell was unsure about the plan's success.

Ad

Kayla fought to keep the hospital running, but EJ tried to convince her he was the solution. Kayla wasn’t convinced, creating tension between them. EJ, however, believed she would eventually accept his help to save the hospital.

Kayla and Steve’s desperate gamble

Kayla on Days of Our Lives struggled between saving Bo and keeping her professional integrity. With Bo’s health worsening, she and Steve planned to steal a dose of the sepsis drug that could save him. As she searched through Bo’s medical records, she realized it was their last hope and decided to steal it with Steve’s help.

Ad

Ad

Just as they were making plans, Sarah walked in, complicating things. Kayla arranged for Dr. Russell to attend a conference in Chicago, hoping her plan would work without risking the drug’s approval. Her determination to save Bo set the stage for what comes next.

Stephanie and Philip’s emotional confrontation

Stephanie faced her feelings toward her brother Philip, whose actions hurt her and the family. When they met, Philip apologized for his past mistakes but had trouble making things right. Stephanie told him to stop acting out of pride and think about the consequences.

Ad

Although their conversation was emotional, Stephanie hinted that she might forgive him one day. Their relationship was broken, but there was hope they could rebuild trust. For now, Stephanie stayed cautious, knowing Philip had more to prove.

Ad

Xander and Sarah’s getaway

Sarah on Days of Our Lives surprised Xander with a weekend getaway to relax. Though Xander wasn’t interested at first, Sarah convinced him to join her for a spa weekend. They took a break from their stressful lives and shared lighter moments.

However, Xander couldn’t stop thinking about the sepsis drug. They talked about their work, setting up a bigger reveal later. Despite mixed feelings, their time together helped strengthen their relationship.

Ad

With multiple storylines converging, from family feuds to high-stakes medical decisions, the episode ends with a promise of more drama to come.

Also Read: How can EJ’s secret plan affect Bo’s medical condition on Days of Our Lives? Plot details explored

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More