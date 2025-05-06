What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 7, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 7, 2025, EJ DiMera will finally reveal his hidden plan, Xander Kiriakis will hear surprising news, and Belle Black and Shawn Brady will begin to grow close again as they reconnect.

The main focus of the episode is EJ’s plan to buy the hospital, which would give him power over Dr. Russell’s valuable sepsis drug research. At the same time, Kayla is working on solutions for two serious problems. Meanwhile, Stephanie’s unpublished book ends up at the center of a surprising business idea, which no one saw coming.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 7, 2025

EJ and Dr. Russell’s secret alliance takes shape

In recent episodes of Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera has been working behind the scenes to gain power in Salem’s medical world, but he hasn’t shared his real plans until now. On May 7, EJ reveals his plan to buy the hospital to Dr. Jeffrey Russell.

If he succeeds, EJ will take control of Dr. Russell’s lab and the rights to a powerful sepsis drug called Versavix. This move could help EJ make big money and could also save Bo Brady’s life, since Bo depends on the drug.

Dr. Russell has been wanting to get out of a tough contract that limits his research, so EJ’s offer might be exactly what he needs. Still, buying the hospital won’t be easy for EJ. He’s likely to face pushback from the hospital board and others who don’t want him in charge.

Kayla devises a two-fold solution

Kayla Johnson has been dealing with a lot lately on Days of Our Lives, trying to help Bo as his health gets worse and worrying about Steve’s risky actions. On Wednesday, she’s expected to come up with a plan that could help solve both problems. Since Steve and Shawn are thinking about breaking into the lab to get the Versavix drug, Kayla might find a safer way to get it without breaking the law.

Using her medical knowledge and quick thinking, Kayla could protect Steve and Shawn from getting into serious trouble while still helping Bo.

Belle and Shawn reconnect over shared family heartache

Shawn and Belle's relationship has gone through many challenges, but recent tough times have brought them closer together. With John Black still missing and Bo’s health getting worse, Belle and Shawn find comfort in being with each other. On Wednesday on Days of Our Lives, their emotional reconnection will be shown as they talk about their fathers’ struggles and how fragile life can be.

This heartfelt moment could be the start of a stronger, more stable phase in their relationship, or at least a deeper understanding of how important they are to each other during these difficult times.

Xander gets a pitch he didn’t expect

Xander’s normal day takes a turn when Alex Kiriakis brings him an idea about Stephanie Johnson’s novel, One Stormy Night. Alex believes the book has great potential and wants to use it to help the Titan-DiMera publishing business. Xander is interested, and the two quickly start thinking about how much success the book could bring.

The real surprise comes when Alex pitches the idea to Stephanie, who has no idea that her book was found or that it’s now part of a business plan. Her reaction could range from excited to angry, depending on how much control she gets over what happens with her work.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

