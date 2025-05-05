What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives (May 6, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives premiered in November 1965 and is set in the fictional city of Salem. The show, created by Betty and Ted Corday, has received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. Days of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the members of the Horton, Kiriakis, Brady, and DiMera families and revolves around themes of love, rivalries, family feuds, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem. Sophia Choi will struggle with some health issues during her pregnancy, which could potentially hamper her plans of going to prom with Tate Black. Holly Jonas will have a hard time with Doug Williams III, and Gabi Hernandez will run out of patience.

What to expect in the upcoming May 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the upcoming May 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, the plotline will prove that Holly Jonas and Tate Black were not the right match for each other. Spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi will be on the receiving end of some health issues while pregnant, which could hamper her plans of going to prom with Tate Black and enjoying her senior year at school.

Recently on the show, Tate Black had come up with an elaborate plan to ask Sophia out for a prom date, and she had readily agreed and said that she looked forward to celebrating with him. Even though Sophia's plans did not include getting pregnant as a teenager and going through the pregnancy with Tate Black, and she had been going through a lot emotionally, she looked forward to prom.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, on her way to work, Sophia Choi gets dizzy and lightheaded, and her mother, Amy Choi, announces that her daughter will not be allowed to keep working. Sarah would give her opinion about how Sophia needed to be on bed rest and would not be allowed to move around a lot, which would mean that she would not be able to go to the prom with Tate.

Tate would try to console her over her situation, but Sophia would end up feeling worse. Spoilers reveal that Doug Williams III, Holly Jonas's current partner, would end up trying to distance himself from her and keep Holly at arm's length. Doug had been looking around to find a place to live at homeless shelters, and also had a few thugs who had been hounding him for the money that they owed him.

Doug's gesture would be well-meaning since he wanted to protect Holly, however, Holly would be extremely confused and feel terrible about Doug's way of treating her. Recently on Days Of Our Lives, Gabi Hernandez had been accused of being the one who had shot EJ DiMera by both JJ Deveraux and Leo Stark, and had been extremely frustrated with people assuming her to be the criminal without any proof.

In the upcoming episode, Gabi would lose her mind over how people had been treating her, and would end up having a heartfelt moment where she would share how emotional it had been for her.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

