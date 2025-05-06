Days of Our Lives recap (May 6, 2025): Gabi faces accusations while Jada stands her ground, and Leo crosses the line

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 6, 2025, Doug got a fresh start with Roman’s help, while Rafe questioned Gabi about EJ’s shooting and use of his gun. Tate supported a heartbroken Sophia as they made a big choice about the baby’s future.

Ad

Shawn asked Jada if she shot EJ, which led to a tense but honest talk. Leo caused chaos wherever he went at Gabi Chic by pointing fingers at suspects. Trust was tested, and tempers ran high.

Tate and Sophia made a tough decision, and Holly was happy to see Doug again. But the Days of Our Lives episode ended with a mystery as someone was secretly watching and taking photos.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Doug finds a lifeline thanks to Roman

Doug felt lost and ashamed while applying for a job at the Brady Pub, afraid to admit he was living in a shelter. Roman comforted him, saying it was okay to start over, and even offered him a room upstairs. Doug was touched and accepted both the job and the place to stay.

Ad

Holly struggles to reach Doug

Holly felt sad after Doug left. She texted and called him, but he didn’t respond. Later, Roman told her Doug was living and working at the pub. Their reunion was sweet, and Holly was happy for him, though upset he hadn’t told her earlier.

Ad

Rafe and Gabi clash over trust and secrets

Rafe asked Gabi if she used his gun to shoot EJ. Gabi admitted taking the gun but said she didn’t shoot. She claimed she heard EJ fighting with someone and ran off. Rafe believed her but wished she had told him sooner. Gabi also said she saw Ava nearby, adding more suspense to the mystery.

Leo brings chaos to Gabi Chic

Leo showed up at Gabi Chic with food and unwanted advice. Javi tried to stay calm, but things got tense when Gabi found Leo in her office and stormed out. Afterward, Leo told Javi to quit working for Gabi. By the end, Javi and Leo gave in to passion and hooked up on Gabi’s desk.

Ad

Jada confronts suspicions with strength

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Shawn questioned Jada about EJ’s shooting. Jada stayed calm, admitted she was in a bad place emotionally, but said she didn’t do it. She said she had locked away her gun to avoid acting out. Later, Leo showed up with a wild suspect list that included Jada. She ignored him. Shawn apologized for doubting her, and they grew closer.

Ad

Ad

Tate and Sophia take control of their future

At the dorm on Days of Our Lives, Sophia was upset about losing her adoption plans and missing school. Tate came to comfort her and suggested they go through an agency instead. Since Sophia was turning 18 soon, she agreed and said she’d stand up to her mom. After she left, Tate excitedly called Holly to tell her.

Tate met Holly at the pub and shared his news, hoping they could get back together. Before she could answer, Roman asked Tate for help in the kitchen. Holly smiled when Doug arrived, and they shared a sweet moment. But outside, someone secretly took pictures of them, hinting that more trouble was ahead.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More