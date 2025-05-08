Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 9 to 16, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Crisscrossed story arcs of Days of Our Lives' upcoming plot threaten to have a ripple effect for each action. While EJ Dimera is ready to make a move for his comeback, it may affect Bo Brady's recovery plan. On the other hand, getting to know Doug III costs Philip Kiriakis his safety from thugs. Elsewhere, Xander's peaceful weekend and buyout plans seem to fall apart.

The previous Days of Our Lives episodes found a recovered EJ taking control of his financial situation. Believing Johnny may have had a role in his shootout, EJ asked Rita to stow away the memory card showing his son. Meanwhile, every resident suspected their loved ones, including Rafe's questions for Gabi and Shawn doing the same to Jada.

Meanwhile, the Brady family was distraught after Bo's sepsis cure became a problem. When Dr. Russell turned down Kayla's request, Shawn and Steve planned to steal the drug to save Bo. Elsewhere, Tate and Sophia struggled with their problems, while Doug III found support from Roman and Philip.

As always, Days of Our Lives continues to weave complicated interactions between the residents of the fictional Salem township in the long-running daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ gets ready for his next move

EJ DiMera recently planned to use his money to strike a profitable deal. Since the Kiriakis's Titan took over DiMera Enterprises, he wanted to make a secret move. Even though Kayla is likely to reject his proposal to buy the hospital, EJ will not give up. With the patent for Versavix open for ownership, both EJ and the Kiriakis brothers find it a lucrative option.

The soap's spoilers suggest that he will look for sneaky ways to buy the hospital along with the patent for Dr. Russell's sepsis drug. This will come at a time when Xander and Alex plan to get the same patent, but will be stalled due to Sarah's health issues. However, this may have a contrary effect on Shawn's plan to steal the drug.

On the other hand, EJ will likely get more clues about his shootout, which may not involve his son. While he vows to protect his son, having someone else involved in the crime, absolving Johnny, will likely push him to reach out to his son once more.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah's long-awaited vacation gets spoiled

Sarah has been struggling with guilt over her secrecy for many months now. With the guilt taking a toll on her, she recently asked her husband to book a weekend vacation for them. Xander Kiriakis gave in to his wife's demands realizing how badly she needed a break.

However, the soap's spoiler promo shows Sarah choking after eating something, while Xander calls out for help. Xander will likely take Sarah to the hospital and take care of her. Sarah may pull out of the medical emergency, which looks like food poisoning or an allergic reaction.

However, Xander's engagement in a family crisis may be the opportunity for his rival, EJ, to make his move on the hospital buyout. This is likely to leave Xander fuming.

On the other hand, the health scare may add to Sarah's emotional burden, pushing her to come clean with her husband. If Xander learns that Sarah had been privy to Philip's secret and kept it from him, he will be furious about her betrayal. Whether this situation leads to a breakup in their marriage remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Philip lands in the hospital

Philip Kiriakis has been in everybody's bad books in the last few episodes since his forgery came out. While he apologized to Stephanie and others concerned, Xander so far has remained furious with him. He will be seen interacting with Doug III, as spotted by the thugs who are cornering the latter over his loans.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Philip will get beaten up and will land in hospital. He will likely face the thugs who come to target Doug III. As he tries to save Doug from being attacked, the thugs may charge at him instead.

However, with Philip in hospital, Xander may get accused after their last violent encounter over the former's forgery. With the latter's rage over his half-brother's cheating well-known, Sarah may also wonder about her husband's involvement in Philip's condition.

Other Days of Our Lives story arcs in the upcoming episodes includes Tate's hands being full with taking care of Sophia. Continue watching Days of Our Lives as EJ makes his next business move and Xander faces a tough reality.

