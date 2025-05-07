What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 8, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 8, 2025, will be full of drama as familiar characters in Salem face tough situations. Sarah Horton Kiriakis will be in a life-threatening crisis, while Johnny and EJ will have a tense clash over family issues.

As Johnny and EJ go head-to-head, both of them will have their own plans. Meanwhile, Sarah's health will take a dangerous turn after eating a treat that could lead to disaster. With all this happening, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as the characters deal with both personal and professional struggles.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 8, 2025

Sarah’s health crisis

Sarah Horton Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives is excited to spend a relaxing weekend with her husband, Xander, and their daughter, Victoria. But things take a scary turn when Sarah eats a treat from Sweet Bits and starts choking.

As she has trouble breathing, Xander gets scared and calls for help. The situation is serious, and viewers are left wondering if Sarah’s problem is just an allergy or something more dangerous. Could someone be sabotaging Chanel’s bakery again, or is it just bad luck? With Sarah’s life at risk, Xander does everything he can to get her the help she needs.

EJ’s continued push for the hospital

EJ DiMera is determined to buy the hospital, and even though Kayla has firmly said no, he’s not giving up. Her refusal has only made EJ more determined, and now he’s thinking of new ways to change her mind.

He’s been talking to Dr. Jeffrey Russell, who could help speed up approval for a new drug that might save Bo Brady’s life. The future of the hospital on Days of Our Lives is at stake, but EJ also stands to gain a lot personally. Will Kayla finally agree, or will she keep standing up to EJ’s plan?

Johnny’s rebellion

Johnny DiMera is at a tough point in his relationship with his father, EJ. They’ve always had problems, and things are getting worse. Johnny now has the chance to take a job at Titan, and he might use it to stand up to his father.

It looks like Johnny wants to prove he can succeed on his own, away from EJ’s control. Will this new job make their conflict worse, or will Johnny find his own way and do well without his father’s influence?

Cat's proposal to Chad

Cat Greene has an offer for Chad DiMera that could change things for both of them. After EJ played matchmaker by giving Chad a bachelorette auction date with Cat, she decides to let him off the hook, thinking he’s not interested in pursuing anything further.

However, what Cat doesn’t know is that Chad might actually see this as an opportunity to get closer to her. Without the pressure of a typical date, Chad might use this chance to grab Cat’s attention. As they spend time together dealing with Felicity Greene’s crisis, it’s clear that their relationship is starting to heat up and could lead to something more.

As the Days of Our Lives episode unfolds, the viewers will be on the edge of their seats, speculating about the fate of their beloved characters in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More