The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025): Brooke attempts to convince Ridge, while Steffy informs Hope about Liam's condition

In the previous week of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, a series of intense moments unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to shocking twists and turns. Brooke met Ridge and tried to convince him to return to her. However, Ridge refused to bend and asked Brooke to change the topic.

Ad

Meanwhile, Steffy decides to tell Hope the truth about Liam's health condition. Steffy informed Hope that Liam was dying from an inoperable brain tumor. Steffy broke down while conveying the news to Hope. After learning about Liam's condition, Hope was shocked, and she struggled to process the devastating news.

Later, Liam opened up to Finn about his condition. He informed Finn that he was experiencing blurred vision and frequent dizzy spells. After listening to Liam's symptoms, Finn asked him to take it easy and stop pushing himself. He explained that surgery was not an option, suggesting that they needed to focus on managing Liam's time and symptoms.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from May 5 to 9, 2025

Brooke attempted to convince Ridge

During the May 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke attempted to convince Ridge to win him back. Although she thought he might be with Taylor, she believed that Ridge was still devoted to her. She flattered Ridge by getting close to him and asked him to come back to her and open his heart.

Ad

However, Ridge did not pay heed to her words. He refused to bend and pushed her back. He reminded Brooke he was already taken since he was with Taylor. Refusing to speak about it, Ridge asked Brooke to change the topic. Despite Ridge brushing her off, Brooke was not in the mood to let her go.

Brooke tried to stay close to Ridge. She even tried to seduce him by stroking his chest and whispering in her ear. It seemed that her seduction plan was working, but Ridge pulled away. Ridge made it clear that he loved Brooke and their history, but he did not wish to break his promise to Taylor. He explained that he was not going to let Taylor down.

Ad

Steffy informed the truth about Liam's condition to Hope

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy finally decides to tell the truth to Hope about Liam's health condition. She informed Hope that Liam was dying from an inoperable brain tumor. In the May 9, 2025, episode, Hope struggled to process the news as Steffy broke down while talking about Liam's health crisis.

Hope refused to believe Steffy and immediately wanted to call Liam. Steffy stopped Hope and explained that Liam had suffered a fall. She told Hope that Liam had undergone brain surgery and the doctors had discovered a large mass in his brain. Steffy said that Liam chose to keep the truth to himself because he did not want anyone to get worried.

Ad

Both Steffy and Hope started crying, wondering how they would inform the news to their daughters. Hope sadly stated that their daughters were going to grow up without a father. Steffy said that Liam wanted to face it alone, but they needed to share the truth. They hugged each other when Hope thanked Steffy for being honest.

Liam opened up to Finn about his symptoms

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam informed Finn about his symptoms. While explaining his condition, he told Finn that he was experiencing blurred vision and frequent dizzy spells. He said he was feeling weaker than before.

Ad

During the May 9, 2025, episode of the show, Finn advised Liam to take it easy and stop pushing himself. Liam explained that the dizzy spells were occurring multiple times a day. After hearing Liam's symptoms, Finn made it clear that surgery was not an option. Instead, they needed to manage Liam's time and symptoms.

Liam told Finn that he simply wanted to spend more time with his daughters, Beth and Kelly. Finn told him that everybody deserved to know about his health crisis, so that they could support him and bid him farewell properly. However, Liam resisted, as he did not want anyone to find out about his worsening health condition. Although Finn told him that emotional support from his loved ones could help him, Liam refused to budge.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

In the May 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter arrived at the Logan estate and confronted Hope. He asked Hope to forgive him and give him another chance. Hope told him that she was not the one who gave up on their relationship. She reminded Carter of his betrayal and explained how it made her feel. Carter promised to fix things and always be by her side.

As the show progressed, Luna desired to share a good relationship with her father, Finn. In the May 8, 2025, episode, she talked about being upset about how he treated her. Sheila tried to comfort Luna. She told Luna that Finn would eventually come around and talk to her. Luna visited the cliff house and met Finn. She explained that she missed him and wished to spend some time with him.

Ad

Also Read: Why are there rumors of Jack Marone returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More