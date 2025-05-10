The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired in 1987, and the story is set in Los Angeles. The daily soap was created by Lee and William Bell and focuses on themes such as business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals. The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Los Angeles. While Hope Logan will share some heartfelt moments with Liam Spencer, Carter will be heartbroken, and Daphne Rose will try to capitalize on his vulnerability. Meanwhile, Bill Spencer will make some changes in his life.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025

1) Hope Logan's heartfelt moments with Liam Spencer

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, following the revelation that Liam Spencer is terminally ill and has an inoperable brain tumor, Hope Logan will be shown telling him that she no longer wants to spend any more time apart from him. She confesses that their future is meant to be together.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton will overhear Hope and Logan's emotional conversation and be heartbroken to find out that Hope had chosen Liam over him. Spoilers reveal that since Carter Walton is unaware of Liam's medical emergency, he will be unable to understand why Hope suddenly had a change of heart.

2) Daphne Rose tries to convince Carter to get into a relationship with her

Spoilers reveal that Daphne Rose will discover that Carter Walton is in a vulnerable state of mind and will try to convince him to get into a relationship with her. For a while on the soap opera, she has been encouraging him to move on from Hope Logan and their former relationship.

Daphne will try to convince Carter that he was never meant to be with someone like Hope and will kiss him on the cheek. Spoilers suggest that she might even kiss him on the lips to get him to engage with him more intimately.

3) Bill Spencer makes some important changes in his life

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill Spencer, Liam Spencer's father, will go through a difficult time after finding out about Liam being terminally ill with an inoperable brain tumor. Spoilers reveal that Bill will grasp the gravity of Liam's illness and realize that he needs to focus on building a better relationship with his son.

He will also try to use all the money and personal resources at his disposal to find out whether there could be any experimental treatment for Liam that could save him from the tumor. He will not leave any stone unturned in trying to do everything he can in his power for his son.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

