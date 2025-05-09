When is The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless annual fan event in 2025? Here’s everything we know so far

The CBS sister soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, are getting ready for their annual interaction with their fans. The daily soaps are slated to come together for the 2025 fan club event. The date and venue are already decided, as reported by Soaps.com.

The media house mentions Saturday, August 16, 2025, as the date for the annual event to arrive. The venue so far mentioned is the Burbank Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre. The location for the above venue is described as 2500 N Hollywood Way in Burbank, California.

As always, fans can meet their favorite actors from both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, and interact with them. Incidentally, fans will find actors from only the current cast at the event dated August 16, 2025. However, fans who are interested in meeting some of the former stars can do so in a special gathering arranged for August 15, 2025.

As per Soaps.com, the occasion will also feature the popular "Bold & Beautiful Charity Bus" event, besides the "Blast From the Past" event. Fans are expected to make a note in their calendars and prepare to come face-to-face with their best-loved stars.

Meanwhile, current updates on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam Spencer is at the centre of The Bold and the Beautiful storyline currently. He was recently diagnosed with a mass in his brain that is untreatable. With no hope of a surgery and a recovery, Liam is facing death. This has left both his former wives in grief.

Steffy learned about the medical issue after she brought an unconscious Liam to the hospital. After initial treatment for a brain bleed, the neuro team informed Finn Finnegan about the inoperable mass. Finn and his wife took care of the patient and his health issues. However, Liam did not want anyone else to know.

Steffy, who is the mother of Liam's daughter, Kelly, thought Hope should also know the truth, since she shares little Beth with Liam. As such, when Liam returned after meeting Hope, but not revealing his condition on Thursday's episode, dated May 8, 2025, Steffy decided to tell Hope everything.

After Steffy Forrester explained the complete situation and the whole truth, Hope Logan was devastated. The women were seen hugging each other as they shared their anguish on Friday's episode, dated May 9, 2025. The two women wondered how they would disclose Liam's condition to his daughters. Meanwhile, Liam decided to inform his father.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, after a discussion with Sheila, Luna planned to forcefully become part of her father's life. On the other hand, Brooke decided to take steps to get Ridge back into her life.

Meanwhile, what's happening on The Young and the Restless?

At Genoa City, the weapons are drawn as adversaries get ready to strike their enemies. With Victor Newman pulling multiple strings to take down his rivals, the Abbotts have much to fight for. Meanwhile, Diane remained doubtful about her renovation, thanks to Billy's criticism.

Elsewhere, Phyllis Summers was worried about her son's transformation but was unwilling to let him heal in his own way. Meanwhile, Mariah held on to a terrible secret that she refused to share with either her mother or her wife.

On the other hand, Lily asked Damian to leave his job with the obscure Aristotle Dumas to join her. However, Nate was upset about her plans to use his half-brother to get to Dumas. This may bring on some nastiness among them in future.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch all updates of The Bold and the Beautiful and its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, every weekday. Moreover, do not miss planning for the fan club event of August 2025 to get up close with The Bold and the Beautiful stars.

