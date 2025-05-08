The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (May 9 to 16, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless will be full of power plays, betrayals, and deeply personal battles. Genoa City will be a pressure cooker between May 9 and 16, 2025, as secrets stew and alliances are strained to the breaking point.

Phyllis Summers will be setting the stage for a strategic move that will alter multiple lives. Meanwhile, Victor Newman will continue scheming his elaborate plan, targeting Kyle Abbott and Billy Abbott.

Meanwhile, Claire Newman and Victoria Newman will be facing life-changing medical news regarding Cole Howard that will hang over their family. For love, Mariah Copeland will receive the fallout of a massive mistake, while Audra Charles intensifies her attacks in an attempt to ruin Kyle and Claire's relationship.

Amanda Sinclair is also on the trail of redemption, possibly rekindling old passions with Devon Winters. With the promise of drama, heartbreak, and calculated humiliations, The Young and the Restless fans can expect a cliffhanger fortnight ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Phyllis strikes back while Sally and Billy face the heat on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis Summers is about to carry out her threat to make more waves. As Billy tries to demean the threat she represents, Phyllis is far from finished. She'll probably do something to stop Sally's rise, either professionally or on a personal level.

Her next move might involve blackmailing or scheming against Sally to embarrass her publicly, especially as she tries to reassert control and become important again.

Meanwhile, Billy will have his hands full fending off pressure from Victor Newman, who is as determined as ever to shake up Abbott Communications. With Adam Newman as his pawn, Victor will pressure Adam to target Billy through Newman Media, risking blowback from Chelsea Lawson and Sally, who will not enjoy being brought into the battle between Newman and Abbott.

Victor targets Kyle and Claire on The Young and the Restless

Victor's reach will extend to Kyle Abbott, knocking him for a loop with a brutal blow. Kyle will become desperate to the point of losing his fear that Victor's interference will cost him Claire's affections.

Jack Abbott will get pulled into the fight as Kyle seeks the support of his father, but even Jack may be powerless to keep Victor from getting to him. Along the way, Nikki Newman will try to guide Claire through the crisis.

Nikki will urge Claire to stand her ground, whether it means ignoring Victor's disapproval of her tryst. But that will be easier said than done, especially as Claire and Victoria face tragic news.

Cole Howard's test results will bring a fatal diagnosis, a dire or even life-threatening disease. This health emergency will force Claire and Victoria to confront the pain of potentially losing Cole at the very time he's come back to them.

Audra plays dirty while Nate closes in on The Young and the Restless

Audra Charles will continue with her plan to destroy Kyle and Claire's relationship, planning to obtain funding from Victor for her Vibrante business. She'll consider Kyle's emotional vulnerability as an angle to take advantage of and can go brazen in breaking the couple's trust.

Either through manipulation or a staged event, Audra will try to appease Victor that she's making progress. But her illicit relationship with Victor will not long stay a secret.

Nate Hastings will begin noticing inconsistencies in Audra's behavior and may even begin to sleuth. The more committed Audra is to Victor's designs, the closer Nate gets to learning what she is really up to.

Mariah's secret blows up, and Amanda's return guarantees more drama on The Young and the Restless

Mariah Copeland will struggle with guilt over something that happened on her recent trip, something she's been hiding from Tessa Porter. Tessa will sense the tension and insist on answers, eventually pushing Mariah into a confession.

Spoilers suggest Mariah may have cheated, and the painful fallout that follows could be the demise of their marriage. Daniel Romalotti Jr. will stand by Tessa, maybe taking their emotional connection further.

At the same time, Amanda Sinclair's return is on the horizon. She has the potential to complicate things for unfinished business by bringing Devon Winters back into his world because of family or business ties. Amanda might be incorporated into future Aristotle Dumas storylines and new developments to come.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

