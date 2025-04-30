"Not a fan of Sally's fake red color"—Fans react to hair transformations on The Young and the Restless as Tessa debuts a softer blonde look

The Young and the Restless released a new episode on April 29, 2025. In this episode, Sally started focusing on her next big step. She thought of taking up Phyllis' old job, attempting to get closer to Billy. In the recent episodes of the CBS soap opera, Sally, portrayed by Courtney Hope, changed her hair color to red. Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, also debuted a softer blonde look.

While addressing the ongoing drama, fans voiced their thoughts on social media regarding the hair transformations witnessed on the show. One fan, going by the name Sue Holman McCarville, posted on a Facebook group on April 29, 2025. Sue wrote:

"Looks like the new hair color is a pretty gentle blonding. Tessa now Phyllis.. I personally like it and would love to see Sally’s Cherry red toned down."

A Facebook post about Sally and Tessa's new hair color (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless) En En En En

Another fan responded to the above post, stating:

"I agree, not a fan of Sally's fake red color."

A post made by a fan, saying that Sally's red hair color looked fake (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

While a netizen stated that Sally naturally looked beautiful, another fan commented that Sally needed to get back her original hair color as the new color did not look good.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

One viewer urged the showrunners to get rid of Sally's red hair. On the other hand, several fans claimed that Tessa looked "great" in blonde hair.

Fans voice their opinions about Sally and Tessa's hair color (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Sally on The Young and the Restless

In the April 29 episode of The Young and the Restless, Sally considered taking Phyllis' place. While jogging, Sally met Audra and cracked a joke about Holden that annoyed her. Audra told Sally that Lily was concerned about Holden's past. While Sally listened to Audra's statements, she quickly changed the topic to Billy and Phyllis.

As the show progressed, Sally revealed that she knew about Billy's ultimatum. She said that she hoped Billy would fire Phyllis. Audra asked her to take up the job. Later, when Billy offered her a role in the company, Sally started considering the offer.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the latest episode, Billy arrived at the GCAC for a workout. When Phyllis waved at him after noticing him at the scene, he decided not to join her for breakfast.

When their conversation shifted to Daniel refusing to join the company, Billy pointed out that she was not giving her son the space he needed. Phyllis made it clear that she could not let Daniel spiral again, but Billy warned her that forcing him to take up the job would not fix anything.

Meanwhile, Daniel met Tessa at Crimson Lights and joined her for a conversation. When she checked in on him, he admitted that he was still a mess. After learning about Daniel's mental state, Tessa encouraged him to trust the process and offered to help him find his way.

Later, Daniel joked that many people had tried to help him and failed. However, he said that if anyone could help him, it was Tessa. While talking to Tessa, Daniel canceled his breakfast plans with his mother. Phyllis did not take the news well when Daniel refused to meet her. When Phyllis continued to force him, Daniel asked for space, stating that he was working through things with a friend.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

