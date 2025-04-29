The Young and the Restless recap (April 29, 2025): Billy fires Phyllis while Sally explores Abbott offer

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 29, 2025, Billy Abbott fired Phyllis Summers from Abbott Communications, leaving her upset and emotional. She struggled with the loss and her tense relationship with Daniel, who told her he needed space to figure things out on his own.

Sally Spectra saw Phyllis’ firing as a chance to move up. After a brief talk with Audra Charles, Sally thought about taking Phyllis’ old job and possibly getting closer to Billy, too.

At Crimson Lights and the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, emotions ran high as Mariah returned from a trip and reunited with Tessa, while Phyllis broke down in public. Sally, on the other hand, started to focus on her next big step.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Phyllis gets fired and spirals

At the Genoa City Athletic Club on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis waited for Daniel but ran into Billy instead. She brought up her issues with Daniel and her work, but Billy wasn’t there to comfort her. He told her she was fired from Abbott Communications. Phyllis was shocked and begged for another chance, but Billy stood firm. She broke down, unable to handle the news.

Daniel pulls away from Phyllis

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Daniel talked to Tessa about wanting to focus on positive changes. When Phyllis called to say she got fired, Daniel stayed calm but was upset.

He told her he needed space and wanted to handle life his way. Daniel hinted at having someone who understood him, but didn’t say who. Tessa stayed supportive, even as Mariah’s quick return hinted at something deeper.

Mariah returns and senses trouble

Mariah came back from a work trip and reunited with Tessa and baby Aria. She seemed happy, but Tessa noticed something was bothering her. Mariah said she just missed them, but her rushed behavior raised questions. She quickly left for the office, leaving Tessa confused.

Soon after, Phyllis showed up and saw Daniel’s jacket. She realized Tessa was helping Daniel and begged her not to let him pull away.

Later, Phyllis went to the park, overwhelmed by stress and sadness. She broke down in tears, feeling lost after losing her job and struggling with Daniel. It was clear she was having a panic attack and couldn’t handle everything happening around her.

Daniel confronts Billy, but it’s too late

Daniel found Billy at the GCAC and asked him to give Phyllis another chance. He tried to stand up for his mom, but Billy wouldn’t budge. He respected Daniel’s loyalty but said the decision was final. Daniel was frustrated, realizing he couldn’t fix the situation.

Sally considers taking Phyllis’ place

While jogging, Sally bumped into Audra and made a joke about Holden that annoyed her. After talking it out, Audra shared that Lily had concerns about Holden’s past. Sally offered to listen, but Audra changed the subject to Billy and Phyllis.

Sally said she knew about Billy’s ultimatum and admitted she hoped he’d fire Phyllis. Though she didn’t want to play dirty, Audra urged her to take the job. With Billy already offering her a role, Sally began to consider it.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

