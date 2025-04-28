"Writers just ended it without any closure" - The Young and the Restless fans vent over Martin's kidnapping plot ending abruptly

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 10, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis joined forces to trap Martin. After weeks of denying his involvement in the kidnapping ordeal, he finally admitted the truth. He was finally arrested by Chance at the GCPD.

While addressing the ongoing drama in The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the plot dynamics involving Martin. Viewers slammed the storyline for ending the story arc abruptly and not revealing who helped Martin with the kidnapping.

One fan, going by the name Traci Webb Hackney, commented on Facebook, saying that the writers ended Martin's story arc without any closure. Traci stated:

"That was the most stupid storyline ever. Basically, the writers just ended it without any closure. They must have come to a dead end."

A post made by a fan, saying that the writers ended the storyline abruptly (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Traci responded to a post made by Beth Keller Glasscock. Beth posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 27, 2025, asking if the viewers would find out who helped Martin with the kidnapping. She wrote:

"Are we ever going to find out who was helping Martin with the Phyllis and Sharon kidnapping??"

A Facebook post about Martin's story arc (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the showrunners ending the storyline abruptly without any closure. While a netizen pointed out that nobody was helping Martin, another fan mentioned that the writers ended the storyline because people were complaining about how long it was.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the plot involving Martin, Sharon, and Phyllis. One viewer claimed that it was a rumor and that no one helped Martin with Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapping. On the other hand, another fan recalled when Martin was getting updates on an app on his phone, suggesting that he did it alone.

Fans voice their opinions about Martin's kidnapping ordeal (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics involving Martin on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Ashley asked Martin to stop lying when he continued pretending to be his twin brother, Alan. When Jack almost attacked Martin, Chance stepped in to stop the fight. In the meantime, Traci begged Martin to tell the truth.

As the show progressed, Martin told Chance that he would already be charged if there was real evidence against him. Chance told him that his fingerprint results would prove the truth. Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis arrived at the scene and pretended to fight in front of Martin.

Sharon and Phyllis' plan worked, and Martin accused them of tricking him. He claimed that he was way smarter than his twin brother, Alan. Chance caught Martin's statement on tape as his real identity was revealed. Sharon and Phyllis celebrated their victory when Martin was finally arrested.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 25, 2025. In this episode, Diane's gesture left Jack speechless. When she showed the renovations at the Abbott mansion, Jack was moved to see the changes as he wandered through the newly remodeled rooms. Kyle praised the transformation while Jack said it was perfect.

Meanwhile, Adam asked Chelsea to meet for an important conversation. He said that he wanted her to become his COO. Chelsea was caught off guard, and she reminded him that the media was not her area of expertise. However, Adam was sure she had the instincts to manage the company. He explained that he needed someone who could challenge him and support his vision.

Later, Audra ran into Lily and asked her to join the table. When they talked about Nate and Amy’s situation, Audra asked Lily about Damian. In the meantime, Holden walked in and managed to secretly listen to their conversation.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

