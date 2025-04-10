The Young and the Restless recap (April 10, 2025): Traci ends engagement as Martin confesses and gets arrested after Sharon and Phyllis’s trap

In the latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 10, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis worked together to trap Martin Laurent. After weeks of lying, Martin finally cracked and was arrested by Chance at the GCPD.

At the GCAC, Ashley pushed Martin to admit the truth, and Jack nearly lost control. Even with Traci’s emotional pleas, Martin kept up the act until Sharon and Phyllis outsmarted him and got him to confess.

The fallout hit Traci hard, and she quietly took off her engagement ring. Sharon and Phyllis later shared the news of Martin’s arrest, giving Traci hope that she can now begin healing.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 10, 2025

Ashley confronts Martin’s lies

The drama began at the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, where Ashley had enough of Martin pretending to be his twin brother, Alan. She told him to stop lying, but Martin kept up the act. Jack showed up and almost attacked Martin, but Chance stepped in just in time to stop the fight.

Traci, feeling heartbroken and confused, begged Martin to tell the truth, but he acted like the victim. Chance then offered to take Martin in for questioning, and Martin agreed, still thinking he could get away with it.

The trap is sprung at the GCPD

Inside the GCPD interrogation room on The Young and the Restless, Martin, still pretending to be Alan, tried to stay calm. He told Chance that if there was real proof against him, he would already be charged. But Chance warned him that the fingerprint results were coming soon and would prove the truth.

Things changed quickly when Sharon and Phyllis showed up. They questioned Martin about the strange kidnapping experiment and the pain he caused them. Phyllis even offered him a bottle of water, daring him to drink it if he wasn’t scared.

Then, Phyllis and Sharon pretended to fight in front of Martin, making it look like his experiment had made them hate each other even more. Their plan worked. Martin got upset, accused them of trying to trick him, and started ranting about how he was smarter than Alan. His pride got the best of him.

He claimed he had helped Sharon and Phyllis and didn’t believe he had done anything wrong. But Chance had heard enough. With Martin’s rant caught on tape and his true identity revealed, Chance arrested him and put him in handcuffs while Sharon and Phyllis watched, feeling victorious.

As Martin was taken away, he still thought he had done nothing wrong, showing just how delusional and arrogant he really was. But his own words pushed out by Sharon and Phyllis’s fake fight gave Chance what he needed to finally arrest him.

Traci’s quiet heartbreak

Back at the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Traci felt guilty for letting Martin into her life and blamed herself for everything that happened. Jack and Ashley tried to comfort her, reminding her that she had been tricked and it wasn’t her fault. Traci needed a quiet moment, so she stepped away and took off her engagement ring.

Later, Sharon and Phyllis showed up with the news that Martin had been arrested, all because of his own pride. They gently told Traci that it was finally over. Martin’s need to brag had led to his confession, and now he would have to pay for what he did.

Catch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

