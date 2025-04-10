The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon & Phyllis unite, Martin’s truth exposed, and Summer plays coy

The Young and the Restless Thursday, April 10, spoilers promise an exciting episode as Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers join forces, but on their terms this time. As Martin Laurent's scheme bites him, the women set out to bring their former kidnapper to justice.

Ad

Martin will still be playing the Alan Laurent character, but his ego will start to crack under mounting pressure. Ashley Abbott will verify to Traci that the impersonator who is impersonating Alan is indeed his manipulative twin brother, Martin.

Traci will take matters into her own hands and confront Martin directly, asking him to tell her the truth as to who he is and why he is there. In the meantime, Chance Chancellor is going to be closing in on linking Martin with the farmhouse where Sharon and Phyllis were being held hostage, as fingerprint evidence is close to being confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Sharon and Phyllis, learning that Sharon's brother Martin was being interrogated, will go to the GCPD with one intention: to get him to confess everything. Meanwhile, Summer Newman will dodge Phyllis' inquiry regarding her complicated past with Kyle Abbott, saying she's not interested in talking about it, but her mom isn't fooling around.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Martin's lies come crashing down on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Martin will be anxious to his core as Chance Chancellor taunts him into taking responsibility. Even as he keeps playing the victim and acting like Alan Laurent, Martin will become increasingly irritable.

Chance will tell him that the fingerprint results from the farmhouse are imminent and that a match will put him directly at the scene of the Sharon and Phyllis kidnapping. Jack Abbott will almost lose his cool and strike out at Martin at the GCAC, and though he's contained, the attack is evidence of how badly the Abbott family has been hurt by Martin's manipulation.

Ad

On the other hand, Traci will conclude that she can't live with mysteries and will insist on a showdown in person. With his lies unraveling fast and the trap snapping shut, Martin's overconfidence will start to crumble.

Sharon and Phyllis set the trap on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Determined not to let Martin escape, Sharon and Phyllis will go DIY at the GCPD. Still shaken by what they went through while in captivity, the ladies will use their trauma against him. Phyllis will start, goading Martin and offering him a bottle of water with snark. Sharon, icy cold, will ask questioning questions about why they were put through what they went through.

The women will orchestrate an argument, for effect, as if they still loathe each other, in a bid to rattle Martin. Spoilers say their rehearsed act will be able to unsettle him. As Martin grows more agitated, it becomes clear that the emotional test he thought he manipulated is now coming back on him, and he will not see it coming.

Ad

Martin exposes himself and gets arrested on The Young and the Restless

Eventually, Martin will lose his hold. Ranting about how frail Alan was and how he didn't deserve Traci, he will rage about being the superior twin. He'll confess too much, proving that he impersonated Alan and manipulated Traci and others for his ends.

In his twisted head, he still believes that he helped Sharon and Phyllis to develop from their ordeal, assuming the role of some kind of visionary. But his hubris will be his undoing. Chance will not think twice before acting, cuffing Martin and officially arresting him. The confession, along with the forensic results, will ensure Martin's status as a free man.

Ad

Ad

Aftermath for Traci and questions for Summer on The Young and the Restless

Then Traci will have to come to terms with the emotional ruin Martin has left her. Her dreams of a future with Alan will officially be dead the moment she removes her engagement ring in silence.

Jack and Ashley will attempt to offer support, but the betrayal will hurt. Sharon and Phyllis will tell Traci of Martin's arrest, offering a little closure and reminding her that none of it was her fault.

Ad

With Martin incarcerated, Traci can now begin to heal. Meanwhile, Phyllis will target her daughter. Summer will play coy when queried about how she feels for Kyle, telling them she's moved on from him.

But Phyllis will notice that Summer still has lingering feelings. Since Claire is already bonding with Kyle, Phyllis will warn her daughter to stay away from dangerous waters yet again. Whether Summer listens or not remains to be seen on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More