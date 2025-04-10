The Young and the Restless recap (April 9, 2025): Martin’s cover unravels, Traci’s heartbreak deepens, and Phyllis suspects Summer

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 9, 2025, Ashley became sure that the man pretending to be Alan was Martin. Her discovery shook Traci, especially after their emotional confrontation in the suite.

Meanwhile, Sharon tried to cope with her kidnapping while Nick supported her. Chance brought news that the farmhouse was linked to the Paris clinic and Martin, raising more suspicion.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis warned Summer not to go after Kyle again. Summer was still upset over her breakup with Chance, and Phyllis worried her daughter could spell more drama ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Ashley exposes the truth

Ashley grew suspicious during a tense moment with “Alan” in Traci’s suite. When he couldn’t remember a quote he once told her, something that had stuck with her, she knew something was off. His cold behavior only made things worse. Ashley finally said what she feared: This wasn’t Alan at all, but Martin Laurent.

Traci was stunned. She didn’t want to believe the man she planned to marry could be a fraud. Ashley comforted her, saying Martin was a skilled liar. If the real Alan had been there, maybe things could’ve worked out. Traci was overwhelmed by the discovery and broke down in her sister’s arms.

A chilling phone call

Before Ashley’s confrontation, Jack and Ashley listened in on Traci’s phone call with “Alan,” putting it on speaker. His voice sounded cold and controlling, which worried them both. Jack quickly texted Chance, who left Sharon to check on Traci, leaving her alone with Nick.

Back at the suite on The Young and the Restless, “Alan” grew more aggressive, demanding to know what Traci was hiding in her pocket. His behavior became even more threatening, and his apology didn’t feel sincere.

Chance confronts Martin

Chance arrived at the GCAC on The Young and the Restless and spotted “Alan” near the bar. He started asking direct questions about a farmhouse lease tied to the Paris clinic. “Alan” acted defensive and said he didn’t know anything, but Chance made it clear that the conversation wasn’t over.

He asked “Alan” to come to the station for more questions, making it clear the truth was catching up with him. Back in the suite, Traci was now more determined to rush out. Ashley and Jack followed as she headed straight to the man she once trusted. She confronted “Alan” and begged him to be honest. If he had ever cared about her, she wanted him to finally admit who he really was.

Phyllis worries about Summer’s intentions

Over at Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis ran into Summer and took the opportunity to share what Chance had told her. Summer was shocked and disturbed, especially knowing that Martin had once lived with Harrison and been close to their family. The thought of that deception horrified her.

But then the conversation shifted to something more personal. Phyllis brought up Summer’s recent breakup with Chance and noticed her daughter seemed lost in thought. She asked her if Summer was thinking about going back to Kyle. The question hit a nerve.

Phyllis was worried that Summer, still hurting from her split with Chance and dealing with unresolved feelings for Kyle, might make a risky choice. Summer didn’t give a clear answer, but her silence spoke volumes.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More