"Smells fishy" - The Young and the Restless viewers speculate a deeper plot behind Alan and Ashley's synchronized return

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 8, 2025, Ashley returned to Genoa City and noticed suspicious signs about Alan. Traci felt uncomfortable around Alan when he returned earlier than expected and tried her best to hide her doubts. When she questioned Alan about their wedding plans, he grew suspicious and asked her about what she had found out.

In the meantime, when Ashley returned from Paris, Jack told her that Martin could have survived the fall in Paris and he could actually be Alan. Although Ashley refuses to believe Jack's claims, she starts worrying about Traci when Jack informs her about the clues. Both Jack and Ashley were unaware that Martin, who was pretending to be Alan, was already with Traci.

With the current ongoings in the show's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Alan Laurent. Viewers suspected a deeper plot and voiced their doubts, saying that they found it fishy as Ashley and Alan returned to town at the same time.

A user named Edie Webb posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 8, 2025, saying that it is ironic that Alan and Ashley returned home at the same time. Edie stated:

"Does anyone find it ironic that Alan/Martin and Ashley return home at the same time?"

One fan, going by the name Amparo Escrig, addressed the situation, saying that it seems fishy since nothing about Ashley's intentions has been confirmed yet. Amparo wrote:

A post made by a fan saying that Alan and Ashley's synchronized arrival seems fishy (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Alan and Ashley's synchronized return. A netizen wondered whether Alan did something to Ashley. On the other hand, many viewers debunked the claims and pointed out that there was no proof of Alan being in Paris.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Now that both Alan and Ashley are back in Genoa City, many viewers are speculating what could happen next on the CBS daytime drama. While a fan debated that Ashley had no connection to Alan since she was away on business, another viewer noted that a major twist was coming up, urging fans not to trust Ashley.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless aired on April 9, 2025. In this episode, Ashley suspects Alan's behavior at Traci's suite. After noticing Alan's actions and his inability to remember past details, Ashley said that it was not Alan, but Martin Laurent.

Traci was shocked as she could not believe that the man she intended to marry was a fraud. Ashley tried to comfort Traci and said that Martin was a liar. She told Traci that things could have been different if the real Alan had been present in the picture. Overwhelmed by the shocking discovery, Traci broke down in Ashley's arms.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Ashley listened to Alan and Traci's phone call. They were worried when Alan's voice sounded cold and controlling. After learning about Alan's real identity, Jack quickly informed Chance.

At Traci's suite, Alan became more aggressive. He demanded to know what Traci was hiding in her pocket. Traci felt threatened by his behavior. Even when he pretended to apologize, his apology did not seem convincing.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Chance spotted Alan near the bar. He confronted Alan and questioned him directly about a farmhouse lease connected to the Paris clinic. Although Alan defended himself and said that he did not know anything, Chance told him that their conversation was not over.

In the meantime, Chance asks Alan to visit the station for more questions. He made it clear that the truth was finally catching up with him. Ashley and Jack followed Traci when the latter headed to meet Alan. She confronts Alan and asks him to reveal who he really is.

With startling secrets piling up and dramatic events unraveling in Genoa City, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

