Who is Tom McDermott? The Young and the Restless tribute explained

Tom McDermott was a distinguished Stage Manager who had significantly contributed to The Young and the Restless. He was the recipient of the prestigious 2016 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award. Tom took over the role of full-time Stage Manager for The Young and the Restless in 2002. Throughout his career, he has made major contributions to the show's production and direction teams.

Tom McDermott passed away in March 2025. The soap opera honored his legacy by showcasing a tribute card at the conclusion of the April 8, 2025, episode on CBS.

McDermott contributed to the directing team's success with his creative and managerial expertise, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards in 2011 and 2019. The show also received numerous Emmy and DGA nominations due to his creative contributions. In an attempt to honor the man, the April 8, 2025, episode of the daytime drama closed with a dedication to Tom McDermott, who was a longtime Stage Manager.

More about Tom McDermott

As a DGA (Director Guild of America) member since 1984, Tom McDermott served on the Western and Eastern AD/SM/PA Councils for over three decades, particularly as Council Chair from 2015 to 2017.

McDermott was also an associate member of the National Board from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, he participated in three BA/FLTTA Negotiating Committees from 2002 to 2020.

Throughout his career in the entertainment industry, he has worked on popular productions such as NBC's Nightly News with Tom Brokaw and several high-profile events such as the Super Bowls and the Olympics.

After Tom McDermott tragically passed away in March 2025, the cast and crew of The Young and the Restless extended heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time through an on-screen tribute in the latest episode of the show, which was released on April 8, 2025.

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless' most recent episode was released on April 8, 2025. In this episode, Alan realized that Traci suspected his true identity, as Ashley vowed to kill Martin. Traci hoped that she was wrong about Alan. Jack met Ashley at the jazz lounge and asked whether she had seen Alan in Paris.

Ashley was shocked when Jack suggested that Martin might have survived. Jack revealed the recent ordeal involving Sharon and Phyllis. He said that the two women were held hostage in a clinic, and Alan's phone showed alerts related to it, leaving everyone suspicious. Ashley was determined to kill Martin if he hurt Traci.

Meanwhile, Phyllis wondered whether Sharon should travel to London with Nick on The Young and the Restless. London being close to Paris, Phyllis worried that it could be dangerous. Sharon said they could wait until everything was resolved and then have a proper family getaway.

Phyllis was determined to find the culprit while recalling how cruel the ordeal had been. In the meantime, Nick looked up Alan and gathered information about Martin. Chance arrived at the scene and said that Alan had leased a house near the place where they were held captive.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Summer spoke to Chance about her jealousy towards Claire. She said she wanted to act mature, but was hurt after seeing Claire with Harrison and Kyle. When she asked Chance about Abby, the latter said that he was not jealous of Devon and did not feel threatened.

Both Summer and Chance tried to discuss their future. While Summer wanted to take some time apart, Chance wanted clarity. Their relationship never evolved because Summer was still stuck with Kyle. Before they could continue their conversation, Summer quietly left when Chance received a call about the case.

With secrets piling up and dramatic events unraveling in Genoa City, fans are eager to discover what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

