In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 10, 2025, Sharon and Phyllis confronted Martin while he was still pretending to be Alan. They asked him about the strange kidnapping experiment and the pain he inflicted upon them.

Sharon and Phyllis pretended to fight in front of Martin, attempting to make it look like his experiment had made them hate each other even more. Their plan worked when Martin got upset and accused them of trying to trick him. He claimed that he was smarter than Alan.

As the storyline of The Young and the Restless progressed, Martin revealed past details about Sharon and Phyllis, claiming that he had helped them and did not do anything wrong.

As it was revealed that Martin had all the past information about Sharon and Phyllis, fans suspected a deeper twist in the plot about his knowledge of them.

A user named Tannie Coward posted on a Facebook page, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, saying there is more to this storyline. Tannie stated:

"Where did Martin get all the past information about Phyllis and Sharon? There is more to this storyline."

A post made by a fan, saying that there is more to this storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Martin's knowledge of Sharon and Phyllis.

While a netizen pointed out that Martin got these details from Ashley when he posed as Alan and treated her in Paris, another fan mentioned that Martin definitely has a partner in crime.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers speculated where Martin could have gathered the information about Sharon and Phyllis. Several fans noted that Martin received all the details about them from Sharon when he hypnotized her.

On the other hand, one viewer commented that Diane could be the one providing him with information about Phyllis and Sharon.

Fans voice their opinions about Martin's knowledge of Sharon and Phyllis (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless aired on April 10, 2025. In this episode, Ashley told Martin to stop lying about his identity. She knew that he was pretending to be his twin brother, Alan, but he kept up the act in his defense.

Jack arrived at the scene and ended up attacking Martin, but Chance intervened and stopped their fight. Traci begged Martin to tell her the truth about his real identity, but he continued to act like the victim.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Chance took Martin to the GCPD interrogation room for questioning. He told Chance that he would have already been charged if there was enough evidence against him.

Chance warned him, saying that the fingerprint results would prove the truth. Sharon and Phyllis arrived at the scene and asked Martin about the kidnapping.

When they pretended to fight, Martin accused them of trying to trick him and said that he was way smarter than Alan.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Martin believed he had done nothing wrong even when he was being taken away. It was revealed how arrogant and delusional Martin was when he tried to put up his act till the very end.

In the meantime, Traci felt guilty and blamed herself for trusting Martin and letting him into her life. Jack and Ashley tried to comfort her, saying that it was not her fault because she was tricked by Martin. Lastly, Traci walked away for some time off and took off her engagement ring.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

