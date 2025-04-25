Why are there rumors of Cole Howard leaving The Young and the Restless? Plot dynamics explored

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 24, 2025, Cole Howard, played by J. Eddie Peck, returned to town from his trip with gifts. As he set foot in Genoa Ci`ty, he started showing signs of a worrying illness, sparking rumors about the character departing from the show.

Ad

On The Young and the Restless, Claire told Victoria and Cole over lunch that she was in love with Kyle and moving in with him. Everyone was happy, especially with Cole’s return, as he shared stories and gave out souvenirs from his trip to the Newman offices.

But things took a surprising turn when Cole began coughing and showed signs of being seriously ill. He brushed it off as just allergies or a cold, but Claire and Victoria were clearly worried. Cole insisted he was fine and didn’t want to ruin the moment.

Ad

Trending

After Cole’s health scare, fans began speculating that his character might be killed off. Rumors spread that Cole could be leaving the CBS soap because of his worsening condition.

However, there has been no official confirmation about Cole Howard departing from the show. Neither has the actor, J. Eddie Peck, addressed the rumors about his character's exit from the daytime drama.

Ad

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Cole Howard's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Cole Howard, portrayed by J. Eddie Peck, was introduced as the son of Eve Howard and Marvin Oakley. Cole was the father of Claire Newman Howard with his ex-wife, Victoria Newman, and the nephew of Jordan Howard.

Cole's character first appeared on the show in 1980, where actor N.P. Schoch portrayed him as a child who dropped out in 1981. J. Eddie Peck took over the role and played it from April 2, 1993, to November 16, 1999. On November 17, 2023, the showrunners announced that J. Eddie Peck would return to the show as Cole Howard after 24 years. He reprised the role on November 21, 2023.

Ad

Ad

Cole's romantic entanglement with Victoria significantly impacted his narrative. The character's initial days were filled with scandal and emotional turmoil. His romance with Victoria faced a challenge due to the shocking possibility that they could be half-siblings. However, it was later revealed that he was Eve's son, making way for him to reunite with Victoria.

As Cole's character matured, he became a central figure in Genoa City’s elite social circles as a respected writer and intellectual. His marriage to Victoria ended in divorce, and he later married Ashley Abbott. When Ashley returned to town, she pressured Cole to have a child with her. However, Cole took a professorship at Oxford and left Genoa City after divorcing Ashley.

Ad

More about J. Eddie Peck's life and career

Ad

J. Eddie Peck was born on October 10, 1958, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He has been recognized by daytime fans for his roles as Howard "Hawk" Hawkin on Days of Our Lives, Jake Martin on All My Children, and Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless.

Apart from playing Cole on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, Peck has appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. Peck's fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Bright Ideas, Divorce Texas Style, Curse II: The Bite, Just Jordan, Diagnosis: Murder, Dynasty, and Highway to Heaven.

Ad

Besides awaiting the roles J. Eddie Peck portrays in the future, fans are eager to find out what finally happens to his character, Cole Howard, on The Young and the Restless.

Also Read: "Too many repeat scenes" - The Young and the Restless fans slam Phyllis and Billy's recycled arguments over Daniel

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More