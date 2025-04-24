The Young and the Restless recap (April 24, 2025): Abbott mansion makeover stuns Jack while Claire moves in with Kyle

In the April 24, 2025, episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, Cole Howard came back from his trip with gifts but also showed signs of a worrying illness. Claire Newman took a big step in her romance with Kyle Abbott, even though Victoria and Cole seemed unsure.

Victor Newman’s secret meeting with Audra Charles raised suspicions. Nikki didn’t believe his vague explanation about business, especially with Audra showing up at the ranch. Claire also figured out that Victor might be using Audra against Kyle and Jabot Cosmetics.

At the Abbott mansion, Diane Jenkins Abbott showed off the finished renovations. Jack was nervous about the changes, but ended up touched by how Diane kept the spirit of their home alive.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Diane unveils the Abbott mansion transformation

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Diane happily shared that the Abbott mansion renovations were finally completed and invited Jack and Kyle to move back home. Kyle was excited, but Jack felt nervous about losing the home’s comfort, even if Diane was sure he’d love it.

While Diane finished up, Jack told Kyle he feared the house might not feel the same, and Kyle encouraged him to keep an open mind. When it was time for the reveal, Diane had them close their eyes. Kyle was amazed right away, and Jack was left speechless. Diane asked Jack what he thought, and though he hadn’t answered yet, his look seemed to say he was moved.

Audra meets with Victor, raising suspicions

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Audra met with Victor and agreed to move forward with his contract as soon as her lawyer was done reviewing it. Their conversation hinted at a hidden agenda, with Victor relying on Audra to carry out a plan targeting Kyle and Jabot Cosmetics. Audra guessed Victor wanted to stay out of trouble if things went wrong.

Nikki walked in during the meeting and immediately grew suspicious. She questioned Victor, but he claimed he just wanted to use Audra’s skills for a new project. Nikki didn’t buy the explanation and felt he was hiding something.

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Audra ran into Kyle and bragged about her new job running a cosmetics company. Kyle wasn’t impressed and warned her not to take Jabot lightly. However, Audra was confident, saying she knew how to go after him and the company.

Claire connects the dots and shares her big decision

At the Tack House, Nikki shared her worries with Victoria and Claire about Victor’s strange meeting with Audra. Claire quickly figured out that Victor might be using Audra to go after Kyle and Jabot Cosmetics. This made Claire uneasy, especially since her relationship with Kyle was getting more serious.

Later at lunch, Claire told Victoria and Cole she was moving in with Kyle because they were in love. They smiled and supported her, but their faces showed they were not completely onboard, likely because of Victor’s actions and the family drama.

Cole’s alarming health scare

During lunch, Cole’s return was happy at first. He gave out souvenirs and shared stories from his trip to the Newman offices. But things changed quickly when he had a strong coughing fit. Cole laughed it off, saying it was just allergies or a cold. Still, the cough seemed serious. Claire and Victoria looked worried, but Cole said he was fine and didn’t want to spoil the moment.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

