The Young and the Restless recap (April 23, 2025): Billy gives Phyllis an ultimatum, Daniel finds hope, and Audra makes power moves

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 23, 2025, Billy gave Phyllis an ultimatum to back off or lose their business deal. Sally saw the end of their fight and grew suspicious of their connection. Audra also urged Sally to play dirty to protect her place.

Ad

Daniel found comfort in music and asked Tessa to teach him guitar. Their scenes were calmer but showed Daniel’s emotional struggles after his breakup.

Holden’s return made Audra uneasy, and Sally noticed the tension. Meanwhile, Amy faced a big change as Nate and Damian encouraged her to accept a treatment chance in Boston. As Amy prepared to leave, Audra moved forward with her new deal with Victor.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Billy and Phyllis hit a breaking point

At Billy’s home, he argued with Phyllis about Daniel not being committed to the company. Billy said he didn’t want any distractions and told her to let Daniel go. Phyllis defended her son, but Billy gave her a choice to agree with him or end their deal. Phyllis stormed out, and Sally saw the end of their fight, left wondering what it meant.

Ad

Sally and Audra trade warnings and strategies

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Sally complained to Audra about Phyllis using emotions to get closer to Billy. Audra asked if Sally was worried that Phyllis wanted more than just business. Sally admitted she had thought about it, but trusted Billy. Still, Audra pushed her to fight back if she wanted to keep her spot.

Ad

Their talk shifted to Holden, who tried to flirt with Audra again. Sally noticed the tension and warned Audra to keep Nate away from him. After Sally left, Holden tried again, but Audra brushed him off, saying she was busy. His pushy attitude hinted at a messy past and possible trouble ahead.

Daniel rediscovers creativity through music

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Daniel had a rare, heartwarming moment when he asked Tessa to teach him how to play the guitar. Wanting to shift his focus, Daniel shared that he still had the guitar his father, Danny, gave him as a birthday gift. Tessa agreed to help, and they started a lesson that was more emotional than musical.

Ad

Daniel’s playing wasn’t great, but he clearly needed something to believe in again. He asked Tessa not to give up on him, showing how much he needed this connection. Their time together showed Daniel’s struggle to reconnect with himself and his passions after going through some tough times.

Ad

Amy’s bittersweet departure and Audra’s new power play

At Nate’s apartment, Amy got life-changing news. Her doctor said she was doing well with treatment and qualified for a new program in Boston, but she had to leave right away. Nate and Damian fully supported her, and Damian even offered to cover any extra costs and arrange a private flight. Amy was sad about leaving her loved ones, but agreed to go.

Ad

Later on The Young and the Restless, Audra came home to say goodbye and promised to visit and pray for Amy every day. After they left, Audra called Victor Newman to confirm the paperwork for her new business plan. She was clearly excited and ready to move forward with big changes in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More