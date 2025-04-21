“Old vintage home” – The Young and the Restless fans turn the Abbott remodel into a fun guessing game ahead of reveal

Abbott house has been one of the most recognizable sets on The Young and the Restless for many decades. It has seen years of weddings, brawls, and other intrigues that keep Genoa City alive and kicking.

After months of teasing, fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of Diane Jenkins' renovation of the iconic Abbott mansion. The Young and the Restless' new promotional clip of Jack and Kyle stepping inside the house with their eyes shut has intensified speculation.

The teaser ends with their surprised faces when Diane tells them to open their eyes. However, The Young and the Restless fans will not receive a full shot of the reveal until later this week, fueling further curiosity among viewers.

Whether longtime fans or new viewers, everyone has a theory about the. Will it be ultra-fashionable, timeless with a twist, or simply a new coat of paint with subtle changes?

One fan comment, by Anne Elizabeth, summed up the general sentiment:

"I hope it’s not modern. It a old vintage home and should be look like a updated version of the original"

Most of the fanbase is in agreement, with many reflecting that the appeal of the Abbott house lies in its history. The Young and the Restless fans want updates, but not a complete overhaul that removes what made it home.

Some fans joined the discussion, expressing hope that the set retains its traditional elements. Terms such as "vintage," "classic," and "historic" repeatedly came up, with many preferring that any changes be introduced as reverential enhancements, not complete retooling.

Another segment of the audience is focused on the finer details. For them, it's less about layout and more about the overall atmosphere. The Young and the Restless fans are hoping for fewer artificial flowers, less knick-knack on the mantle, and a bit more air and light. They picked up on how the older arrangement started to feel cramped and outdated with heavy decor that had remained the same for years.

The majority wished this wouldn't be another ripoff remodel, such as Victor Newman's ranch remodeling, which wouldn't sit well with a lot of viewers.

Some griped that his house lost a little bit of its charm, and they hope Diane will be wiser with the Abbott area.

Recent developments on The Young and the Restless

CBS televised a The Young and the Restless promo that featured a few of this week's ginormous moments, the Abbott house surprise among them. Diane walks Jack and Kyle blindfolded to the front door, then gestures them into the big surprise.

The house reveal seems staged for late Thursday's episode and possibly continuing to Friday. Meanwhile, the show is juggling several other plotlines as well. Nate provides Amy and Damian with an update on her health, hinting at a shift in her status.

Tessa and Daniel also share a moment that could develop into something new, as she pushes him to do something he's been putting off. Off-camera, soap studio renovations have impacted viewers' experience of The Young and the Restless.

A change in production has limited the number of functioning sets, which may explain why viewers have missed much of such settings as the Chancellor's mansion or the jazz lounge. One of the most dramatic makeovers on the horizon is the Abbott house, so it's not surprising that it's getting a lot of notice.

As for Ashley Abbott, recent teasers have hinted that the makeover could be part of her storyline. If the makeovers trigger old memories or flashbacks from her trauma, it could be a lifesaver in her recovery. Eileen Davidson's social media teasers regarding Ashley's alter coming back have heightened the suspense.

Whether the update is a tribute to John Abbott's memory or signals another family feud, it has definitely caught the viewer's attention. The Young and the Restless has already shown they want more than a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

