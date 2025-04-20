Where are Traci and Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless? Characters’ whereabouts explored

The Young and the Restless fans may have noticed the recent absence of Traci and Ashley Abbott. The two sisters have not been seen appearing on screen since the Traci-Martin/Alan storyline concluded.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Traci, who believed she had finally found the love of her life. But the dark reality came to light, leaving her devastated.

Traci, portrayed by Beth Maitland, found out that the man she's supposed to marry, Dr. Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), was actually his evil twin, Martin.

Now, the brokenhearted Abbott decides it's time to move on, signaling her exit from the show.

Traci and Ashley exit The Young and the Restless

After the shocking truth about Alan Laurent's identity has been exposed, Traci Abbott decides she's done sulking and is going to move on. On the April 14th episode of The Young and the Restless, she tells her brother, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and his wife, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) that she's leaving for New York.

But Traci isn't leaving Genoa City alone. Apparently, her sister, Ashley (Eileen Davison), is going to accompany her. It’s a good thing, especially since facing a breakup alone can be lonely.

Traci also reveals that she's going to take the time away to start writing a new book. With Ashley there with her, she's not going to run short on moral support.

This isn't the first time Traci and Ashley have left together during a difficult time. Previously, Traci stayed with Ashley in Paris as she struggled with her mental health.

The Young and the Restless star Beth Maitland shares what's next for Traci

Traci Abbott may be heartbroken now, but that doesn't mean she's closing her doors to love. The Young and the Restless star Beth Maitland recently revealed that her character is still open to dating. However, she's going to be more cautious.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 14, 2025, Maitland shared what her character's future dating life looks like.

"After this, she’s certainly going to be more cautious and she’s going to be suspicious and it might be really hard for her to be willing to trust again," she added.

Maitland also pointed out that the right thing for Traci to do next time is to get a thorough background check on the next guy she's dating.

"I think in the aftermath of [this ordeal with Martin], she blames herself and kicks herself for not being more eager to do a background check, so yeah, we’ll hire a detective if we have to. We can’t let Traci go through this again!"

Despite everything that happened, Maitland is confident that her character will survive. In a March 2025 interview with TV Insider, she said Traci already has a life she loves prior to meeting Alan, so recovering from heartbreak will not be as difficult.

"She has people that matter to her, she has purpose, and she has a career that she also loves," the actress added.

In the end, Maitland echoed what many The Young and the Restless fans want for Traci—finally finding her Mr. Right.

