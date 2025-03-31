"Anyone can be alive when we think they're dead" — The Young and the Restless fans debate if Alan has been Martin's captive all along

Conspiracy and secrets rule lives on The Young and the Restless currently with Traci Abbott rethinking her engagement to Alan Laurent. Traci was both happy and surprised as the long-standing romance abruptly jumped towards commitment. However, her detailed conversation with Sharon Newman has made her uneasy in light of the text messages that Traci saw on Alan's phone.

The Young and the Restless is a long-running daily soap presenting interpersonal relationship dynamics between residents of the fictional Genoa City. The soap premiered on CBS in March 1973 and has a large base of viewers.

Some of the viewers took to social media to reflect on Traci's story arc and her heartbreak. One viewer, Mary Allen Whitaker, expressed her view about Alan being kept hostage by twin Martin instead of being dead.

"What if neither of the brothers actually died? We think one of them died by falling off the roof in Paris. But in a soap anyone can be alive when we think they’re dead."

A fan post on Alan and Martin Laurent of Y&R (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Whitaker posted her view on the Facebook fan page, titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers. Various other fans of the soap agreed with Whitaker.

Fan responses agreeing with original post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Others tabled different opinions questioning Martin's connection with Sharon and Phyllis.

Some fans question the Laurent brothers' connection with the hostages (Image via Facebook/@Young and restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Some others brought forward different views, suggesting Alan is a bad character or he could be a third brother in the Laurent family.

Some viewers offer bizarre ideas in the same thread (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What happened to Traci to incite fan debate?

On Wednesday's episode, dated March 12, 2025, Alan Laurent proposed marriage to Traci Abbott, leaving the latter giddy with pleasure. However, soon Traci witnessed some crazy messages popping up on Alan's phone related to security breaches and gas expulsion. Although finding them curious, Traci ignored them when Alan gave her hazy explanations.

Later, Alan sent her a message about leaving for Paris to arrange a surprise for her. He also invited her to join him. In the episode of Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Traci and Sharon Newman had a detailed chat when the latter explained her impression of her kidnapper.

As Sharon described the kidnapper as a person with knowledge of psychology and later explained about getting gassed before rescue, Traci remembered the alerts beeping on Alan's phone. Soon, she started doubting that the Alan Laurent she was engaged to was, in reality, his twin, Martin Laurent. She guessed that the real Alan had died during the fall in Paris, and Martin had started pretending to be Alan.

Traci revealed her fears to her brother, Jack Abbott, who seemed as shocked by the clues and could not allay Traci's fears. After a talk with Chance Chancellor, Friday's episode, dated March 28, 2025, found Jack taking a step to solving the issue by calling Alan and offering to host the wedding in Genoa City.

Traci Abbott offered to set herself up as bait for the upcoming situations despite Jack Abbott's misgivings. While Traci wanted to know if it was Alan before he was accused of unspeakable crimes, Jack worried that if it was Martin, Traci would be in harm's way.

The Young and the Restless: What may happen to Traci in the future?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Traci will not back out of her intent despite advice from brother Jack and sister-in-law Diane. Traci will likely discover that she fell in love with a psychopath. Whether this revelation poses a threat to Traci's life in the future remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the unfolding drama surrounding Traci's crumbling love life on The Young and the Restless.

