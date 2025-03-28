The Young and the Restless recap (March 28, 2025): Jack sets a trap for Martin while Phyllis grows suspicious of Aristotle

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 28, 2025, Jack Abbott set a trap for “Alan Laurent” to confirm if he was Martin Laurent. Traci Abbott was emotionally invested, but Jack was determined to bring “Alan” back to Genoa City and uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Chance Chancellor shared his thoughts on the clinic chaos, adding to the tension.

Elsewhere, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson’s reunion became the talk of the Newman family. While Victor Newman was thrilled, Nikki and Victoria had doubts. Adam also predicted that Nick Newman might reunite with Sharon Newman, sparking reactions.

At the same time, Phyllis Summers clashed with Billy Abbott over Abbott Communications, feeling blindsided by his deal with Aristotle Dumas. As she investigated Aristotle, she found no pictures or clear details about him. Sally Spectra warned Billy that Aristotle might not be who he claimed to be.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, March 28, 2025

Jack sets a trap for Martin Laurent

Jack and Traci Abbott met with Chance Chancellor at Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless to discuss their suspicions about “Alan Laurent.” Chance agreed something seemed off, but said there was no proof linking him to the clinic disaster. Jack was unwilling to wait and hence came up with a plan to bring “Alan” back to Genoa City.

Jack called “Alan,” inviting him to a wedding at the Abbott home, making it seem important to the family. “Alan” fell for the trap and agreed to return after handling things in Paris. Later, Traci told Jack she wanted to confront “Alan” herself to confirm his identity. Jack worried it was risky, but Traci insisted on facing him.

Adam and Chelsea announce their reunion

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Adam and Chelsea announced they were back together. Victor was thrilled and toasted to their reunion, even hinting at marriage. However, Chelsea and Adam said they were not rushing into anything.

On the other hand, Nikki and Victoria were not as excited and privately expressed doubts. Chelsea assured them that Adam had changed. Meanwhile, Adam told Nick that he believed the latter would get back with Sharon, but Nick dismissed the idea.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Nick and Victoria admitted that Adam seemed more stable when happy, but they remained cautious. Nikki also warned Victor that Adam and Chelsea’s past could repeat itself.

Phyllis confronts Billy over Abbott Communications

Phyllis confronted Billy after realizing he had betrayed her over Abbott Communications. She accused him of ruining their fresh start for the sake of revenge, thanks to Aristotle Dumas’ offer. Billy refused to explain Aristotle’s true motives, leaving Phyllis frustrated.

Phyllis was determined to get answers and searched for Aristotle online, but she found no pictures or solid information. This made her even more suspicious and eager to uncover the truth.

Sally warns Billy about Aristotle

At Billy’s place on The Young and the Restless, he told Sally about his fight with Phyllis. When he mentioned Aristotle, Sally immediately grew concerned. She asked for more details, but Billy only admitted that Aristotle had made him a tempting business offer.

Sally warned Billy that people who hide their identity usually have something dangerous to conceal. She urged him to be careful, fearing Aristotle’s true intentions could lead to trouble.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

