The Young and the Restless recap (April 21, 2025): Daniel pulls away from Abbott Communications as Billy offers Sally a surprise role

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on April 21, 2025, Phyllis started the day excited to begin work at Abbott Communications, but Daniel wasn’t on board. He was still heartbroken over Heather and said he didn’t know what to do next. At the same time, Billy scrambled to find a new plan and surprised Sally with a job offer.

Over breakfast at Society, Claire told Victoria and Nikki that Kyle asked her to move in. Victoria wasn’t thrilled, but Nikki supported Claire’s choice. Claire admitted she was falling for Kyle, leaving her family unsure about the news.

Back at the GCAC, Billy told Sally about Daniel stepping away. Sally appreciated the offer but turned it down, wanting to stay in fashion. Phyllis, upset over Daniel’s pain, asked Billy for help as her son searched for support elsewhere.

Daniel’s emotional unraveling and Phyllis’ heartbreak

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis was excited to start working at Abbott Communications, but Daniel wasn’t interested. He told Phyllis and Billy that he didn’t feel connected to the job and wasn’t ready to commit. Billy offered to find him a role, but Daniel decided it wasn’t the right path for him.

Phyllis later found Daniel at the park, where he opened up about how much he was hurting after losing Heather and their future plans. Phyllis was heartbroken to see him in pain. Although she wanted to work with him, Daniel asked her to move forward without him as he tried to figure out his next steps.

At Crimson Lights, Daniel ran into Tessa and helped her with a crossword. She noticed something was off, and Daniel admitted he felt stuck and didn’t know how to move on. It was clear he was still struggling with everything he’d lost.

Billy’s backup plan and Sally’s refusal

Again at the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Billy told Sally that Daniel had backed out, and he worried this might also mean losing Phyllis as a partner. When Sally asked what he’d do next, Billy surprised her by offering her the job instead.

Sally was flattered but turned him down, saying fashion was still her passion. She appreciated his trust and said Phyllis was loyal, even if there might be better options out there.

Then Sally shared that Phyllis had asked her to talk Billy out of working with Aristotle Dumas. Sally agreed with Phyllis, saying Aristotle couldn’t be trusted. Billy was surprised and began to see Phyllis’ actions differently.

Phyllis returned soon after and told Billy she was worried about Daniel. She asked for his help, not knowing how to pull her son out of his pain.

Claire makes a bold choice about Kyle

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Claire had breakfast with Victoria and Nikki and told them Kyle had asked her to move in. Victoria wasn’t happy and said it was too soon, warning it could make things worse with Victor. She didn’t want Claire to rush into a big decision.

Nikki, on the other hand, was more supportive. She told Claire to make her own choices and not worry about Victor. That gave Claire the confidence to say she was falling in love with Kyle.

Later, Kyle arrived and could tell something was going on. Claire let him know her decision involved him, too. She didn’t give a clear answer, but it looked like she was ready to move in.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More